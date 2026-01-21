Common Theft Scheme Arrests

Two men were taken into custody after they were allegedly caught using a common scheme to steal from a Salina business.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that 24-year-old Colby Flowers and 23-year-old Austin Martin were arrested on Monday at Target on Market Place.

Police say on three occasions the two men with Fort Riley addresses were swapping bar code stickers on boxes of sports cards and Pokemon cards, then paying a lower price.

They are now facing charges for theft and using a common scheme. Loss is listed at $110.