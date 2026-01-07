Commodity Classic Coming to Salina

The 2026 Kansas Commodity Classic, the premier annual convention for the producers of the state’s four top crops, is coming to Salina. The event is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Salina, and will kick off at 8:30 a.m., with registration and breakfast prior. According to the Kansas Wheat Commission, the one-day event is designed to equip Kansas farmers with actionable insights on critical issues impacting their operations, including market trends, long-term weather outlooks, and federal and state legislative actions. The Kansas Commodity Classic is free to attend, thanks to the generous support of industry sponsors, and includes a complimentary breakfast and lunch for all registered attendees.

Featured presentations include a market outlook from Tanner Ehmke of CoBank, as well as an economics and policy session featuring Kansas State University’s Robin Reid and Dr. Jennifer Ifft. Ross Janssen will provide a weather outlook as part of the program. Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam will deliver opening remarks, and farm broadcaster Greg Akagi of WIBW 580 AM will serve as the event emcee.

“The challenges facing Kansas farmers evolve every year–especially this year–but the need for reliable, up-to-date information remains constant,” said Kansas Sorghum Producers CEO Adam York. “The 2026 Kansas Commodity Classic will deliver high-level situational awareness and policy briefings directly from the experts, ensuring our state’s producers are better prepared to navigate challenges and opportunities in the coming year.”

Pre-registration for the Kansas Commodity Classic is strongly encouraged for planning purposes and is available at kansascommodityclassic.com. Growers can also register to attend commodity organization events scheduled around the Commodity Classic. Two events, the Kansas Corn Symposium and Kansas Sorghum Producers Annual Membership Meeting and Reception, will both be held on Thursday, Jan. 29.

The Kansas Soybean Celebration will be held Friday, Jan. 30 following Commodity Classic.

The Kansas Association of Wheat Growers annual meeting will be held prior to Commodity Classic on Jan. 16, 2026, at the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center in Manhattan, Kansas, at 10 a.m. Zoom invitations will be emailed to members prior to the event.