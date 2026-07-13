Two New Surgeons at Area Hospital

An area hospital is welcoming two new surgeons.

According to Clay County Medical Center, Surgical Associates of Manhattan is expanding access to high-quality surgical care across north central Kansas with the addition of two general surgeons who will provide care at the Clay Center facility through the longstanding partnership between the two organizations.

Meghan Blythe Shriver, MD, and Valerie Binns, MD, are both Kansas natives who are committed to delivering exceptional surgical care in rural communities. Their addition strengthens the collaboration between Surgical Associates of Manhattan and Clay County Medical Center, ensuring patients continue to receive advanced surgical services close to home.

“This partnership has allowed us to bring outstanding surgical specialists to the communities we serve,” said Austin Gillard, CEO of Clay County Medical Center. “Dr. Shriver and Dr. Binns are exceptionally trained surgeons who share our commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care. Their addition enhances our ability to provide high-quality surgical services locally while continuing our strong relationship with Surgical Associates of Manhattan.”

Dr. Shriver recently completed her general surgery residency at the University of South Alabama after earning her Doctor of Medicine with honors from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. A native of White City, Kansas, she also holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from Kansas State University, graduating summa cum laude. During her training, Dr. Shriver was recognized as Intern of the Year and received the George J. Farha Award for Excellence in Surgery. She has contributed nationally to surgical education through the Surgical Council on Resident Education (SCORE) and has experience performing a broad range of general surgical procedures, including robotic-assisted surgery and hernia repair.

“I am incredibly excited to return to Kansas and serve a rural community,” said Dr. Shriver. “Growing up in this state instilled in me a deep appreciation for the people and the importance of access to local healthcare. I look forward to building relationships with patients and providing high-quality, compassionate surgical care.”

Dr. Binns is completing her general surgery residency at the University of Kansas School of Medicine–Wichita. She earned her Doctor of Medicine with Honors Distinction from the University of Kansas School of Medicine and holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with a bioengineering specialty from Kansas State University. Throughout her training, Dr. Binns has gained extensive experience in general surgery while earning certifications in laparoscopic and endoscopic surgery. She has also demonstrated a strong

commitment to service through her leadership with the Wichita JayDoc Community Clinic, where she received the Medical Student Volunteer of the Year Award, and through mentoring future physicians.

“I am excited for the opportunity to practice in a community-focused setting and care for patients closer to home,” said Dr. Binns. “Building relationships with patients and providing high-quality surgical care in a rural setting is incredibly meaningful to me, and I look forward to caring for patients at Clay County Medical Center as part of Surgical Associates of Manhattan.”

Together, Drs. Shriver and Binns bring complementary skills, academic excellence, and a shared passion for serving rural Kansas communities. Their arrival expands the availability of general

surgery services at Clay County Medical Center while reinforcing the commitment of Surgical Associates of Manhattan and CCMC to provide patients with convenient access to expert surgical care without leaving the region.

Both Dr. Binns and Dr. Shriver are expected to begin seeing patients at Clay County Medical Center in August.

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Photo via Clay Center Medical Center