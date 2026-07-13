Fifteen Most Wanted Arrests

By Todd Pittenger July 13, 2026

The July list of Salina’s Most Wanted has generated fifteen arrests.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the captures include:

  • Deay Balchick
  • Savannah Balentine
  • Dwight Bowling
  • Conrad Cypriano
  • Kari Davidson
  • Timthoy Davis
  • Stephen Davis
  • Matthew Douglas
  • Hollie Holdeman
  • Roy Jones
  • Tristian Parker
  • Kody Peterson
  • Delilah Ross
  • David Rutherford
  • Katherine Lynn –  Warrant was canceled by the court.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The July list went online Saturday, July 4th. It looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been doubled to a list of 48.

Those on the July list are wanted for crimes which include armed robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated escape from custody, fleeing and eluding, child abuse,  sexual exploitation of a child, felony drug crimes, and more.

The June list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated over a half-dozen arrests.