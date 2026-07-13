Fifteen Most Wanted Arrests

The July list of Salina’s Most Wanted has generated fifteen arrests.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the captures include:

Deay Balchick

Savannah Balentine

Dwight Bowling

Conrad Cypriano

Kari Davidson

Timthoy Davis

Stephen Davis

Matthew Douglas

Hollie Holdeman

Roy Jones

Tristian Parker

Kody Peterson

Delilah Ross

David Rutherford

Katherine Lynn – Warrant was canceled by the court.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The July list went online Saturday, July 4th. It looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been doubled to a list of 48.

Those on the July list are wanted for crimes which include armed robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated escape from custody, fleeing and eluding, child abuse, sexual exploitation of a child, felony drug crimes, and more.

The June list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated over a half-dozen arrests.