Fifteen Most Wanted Arrests

The July list of Salina’s Most Wanted has generated fifteen arrests.
According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the captures include:
- Deay Balchick
- Savannah Balentine
- Dwight Bowling
- Conrad Cypriano
- Kari Davidson
- Timthoy Davis
- Stephen Davis
- Matthew Douglas
- Hollie Holdeman
- Roy Jones
- Tristian Parker
- Kody Peterson
- Delilah Ross
- David Rutherford
- Katherine Lynn – Warrant was canceled by the court.
The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The July list went online Saturday, July 4th. It looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been doubled to a list of 48.
Those on the July list are wanted for crimes which include armed robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated escape from custody, fleeing and eluding, child abuse, sexual exploitation of a child, felony drug crimes, and more.
The June list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated over a half-dozen arrests.