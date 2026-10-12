Commission Approves Hotel Project

City Commissioners paved the way for a new hotel in South Salina.

At their Monday meeting the commission unanimously approved a project which includes a four-story, 109-room Home2 Suites by Hilton at 3135 S. 9th Street, located on the east side of S. 9th Street, north of Avenue A.

The overall project encompasses a 9.19-acre tract with a planned building footprint of 18,775 square feet. Along with the hotel a shopping center could also be built.

The project was preciously unanimously approved by the planning commission