Commercial Kitchen Celebration

A project that was several years in the making, but came together at warp-speed within the last couple of months is now compete. A first-of-its-kind commercial kitchen is now available for use at the Temple in Downtown Salina.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting was held Tuesday afternoon to christen the kitchen.

Temple Executive Director Mary Landes tells KSAL News grant funding through the Kansas Department of Agriculture was recently approved, and had to quickly be used.

The Salina Community Foundation provided funding as well. The funding allowed for the purchase of all new commercial kitchen appliances, installation of a new epoxy floor, and complete interior painting. These upgrades will significantly improve both the functionality and safety of the kitchen, elevating it into a modern, professional facility that supports economic development and culinary growth throughout Salina and central Kansas.

Landes says this large, spacious, 15,000 square foot commercial kitchen holds tremendous potential for the region.

With the growing demand for culinary innovation and local food production, The Temple has transformed this space into The Innovation Kitchen, a community-focused resource designed to serve local farmers, food entrepreneurs, culinary professionals, and educational events.

For information on how utilize the Innovation Kitchen project, please contact Executive Director Mary Landes, 785.201.3132 or [email protected]