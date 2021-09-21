Salina, KS

Commemorative Handgun Stolen

KSAL StaffSeptember 21, 2021

The Salina Police Department is investigating a residence burglary that occurred yesterday.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., a 23-year-old female from Salina reported a house she is in the process of moving into had its front door kicked in.

Only one thing was stolen, and it was a 9/11 commemorative handgun with an American flag decal.

The victim estimated the gun was worth $800, and there was about $200 in damage to the door.

There are no suspects at this time.

