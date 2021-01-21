Salina, KS

Comic Con Coming Back to Salina

Todd PittengerJanuary 21, 2021

Comic Con is coming back. Salina’s popular Comic Con will return this summer.

According to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, the popular event is scheduled to return on July 10th and 11th.

Vendors will be on hand for attendees who want to buy, sell, and trade comic books, toys and pop culture memorabilia. Also returning is the popular cosplay contest. Additional character and prop appearances may be announced closer to the event.

The show hours are 10am until 6pm on Saturday, July 10th; and 10 am until 4 pm on Sunday, July 11th.

Saturday tickets will be $10, and Sunday tickets will be $8. Kids ages 8 & under are free with a paying adult.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

