Comedian to Git-R-Done at Stiefel

A multi-talented comedian who likes to “Git-R-Done” is coming to Salina. Larry the Cable Guy is coming to the Stiefel Theatre this summer.

Larry the Cable Guy is a multi-platinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner, and one of the top comedians in the country. Known for his signature catchphrase, “Git-R-Done,” he continues to tour nationwide while also running The Git-R-Done Foundation, which has donated over $8.1 million to various charities.

Larry’s latest comedy special, Remain Seated, is currently streaming on Netflix, and he also has appeared on FOX’s The Masked Singer as “Baby,” showcasing his vocal talents. His Netflix special with Jeff Foxworthy, We’ve Been Thinking, remains a fan favorite and is also available on Netflix. Additionally, he co-founded the SiriusXM comedy channel, “Jeff and Larry’s Comedy Roundup,” highlighting the best in American stand-up. Larry is also the beloved voice of Mater in Disney/Pixar’s Cars franchise, including Cars (2006), Cars 2 (2011), Cars 3 (2017), and the Disney+ series Cars on the Road. The Cars films have grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

His film credits include Jingle All The Way 2, A Madea Christmas, Tooth Fairy 2, Witless Protection, Delta Farce, and Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector, which sold over 1 million DVD copies in its first week. On television, Larry hosted History’s hit series Only in America with Larry the Cable Guy, immersing himself in unique American experiences over three successful seasons. He also starred in the CMT animated show Bounty Hunters alongside Jeff Foxworthy and Bill Engvall.

Larry continues to tour across the U.S. and will release a brand-new comedy special in 2025, featuring all-new material.

Larry the Cable Guy will perform at the Stiefel Theatre on Friday, June 27th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.