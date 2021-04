Former Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is seeking to return to his old job.

Colyer kicked off his 2022 campaign for governor yesterday. The 60-year-old Colyer served as Kansas’ governor from 2018 to 2019 after former Governor Sam Brownback took a job in the Trump administration.

Colyer lost in the tightly contested 2018 Republican primary for Governor to former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.