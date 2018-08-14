Colyer Concedes Election to Kobach

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has conceded defeat in the Republican gubernatorial primary, ending one of the closest votes in Kansas history. Secretary of State Kris Kobach will be the Republican nominee for governor.

The Governor made the concession Tuesday evening. Earlier in the day Kobach had stretched his lead by several hundred votes, gaining votes in both Johnson and Sedgwick Counties.

Kobach will face Democrat Laura Kelly and Independent Greg Orman. in the November general election.

Fell text of Colyer’s Concession:

When I first became Governor a few short months ago. I promised the citizens of Kansas I would listen serve and lead. We would build solutions for our neighbors. My Dad Jim Colyer always told me to put others ahead of ourselves. I learned that as a student at Thomas More in Hays. My mom Lorene always said do the right thing even when nobody is looking. Ruth and I saw it in the blood stains of Rwanda. We’ve experienced it in war zones around the world. And every day we try to live it, whether it is in this magnificent heart of America, or with my strong daughters, or in the operating room with someone who has no hope, or as governor of this amazing state.

I’ve just had a conversation with the Secretary of State and congratulated him on his success and repeated my determination to keep this seat in Republican hands. This election may be the closest in America. But the numbers are not there.

Kansas is too important. Tracey and I will not challenge this in court, nor will we ask a recount. Right here and now we endorse the winner Kris Kobach and Wink Hartman.

There is only one thing to say on an occasion such as this, and that is “Thank You”

Thank you to our tens of thousands of supporters, especially those who gave of their time and treasure to make our campaign possible.

I am very proud of the work we have done in the past six months and of the hopeful optimistic message we shared in this campaign.

Thank you to our staff who have worked tirelessly on our behalf.

Thank you to a great Lt. Governor and running mate, Tracey Mann.

Thank you to my wonderful family, especially the love of my life, Ruth Colyer.

Thank you most of all to a gracious and loving God who has blessed our family and our state beyond measure.

Thank you to every Kansan for serving our neighbors . While a few may try to break up and tear down America, I pray we should all continue to serve our neighbors

There is no greater blessing than the opportunity for service and over these remaining few months we again pledge ourselves to the people of Kansas.

We will tell the truth, we will seek solutions, and we will govern with best interests of Kansans at heart.

We will make sure the next Governor is fully prepared and has our total cooperation in the peaceful transition of power.

We will listen, we will serve and we will lead.

It has been a pleasure and a privilege.

Thank you. Good night. May God bless you, and may God continue to bless the state of Kansas