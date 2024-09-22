Colorado Artist to Begin Lindsborg Residency

An artist from Colorado is set to begin a residency at a studio in Lindsborg.

Brenda Jones, an artist from Peyton, Colorado, will be in a residency at the Red Barn Studio from October 2nd to October 12th, 2024.

According to the studio, Brenda’s art focuses on sewn waxed papers and fibers. During her residency, she will work on a series of large, ceiling-to-floor hanging garments, primarily aprons forms, to assemble an installation. These garments are block printed with patterns that reflect domestic life and the stories of women on the prairie, blending themes of survival and traditional roles.

Inspired by her childhood in southeast Kansas during the 1960s, Brenda explores the division of labor she observed in her home, as well as the shifting gender roles that emerged during the feminist movement. Brenda explains, “While there is equality, there sometimes isn’t, and gender roles still exist. There exists both a love and nostalgia for the pattern and ritual of the purely feminine alongside a disdain and distrust of all that is feminine in pursuit of being treated equally and proving oneself as capable. The imagery and form of my work examines these worlds that live alongside each other”

Visitors can expect to see Brenda block printing, waxing paper, and hand-stitching her intricate pieces. Her process highlights the meditative nature of stitching, honoring the generations of women whose quiet, consistent work was often overlooked. Brenda’s pieces encourage interaction and storytelling, sparking memories and conversations about domestic life.

_ _ _

You can explore more of her work on her website www.brendajonesart.weebly.com or follow her on Instagram @brendajonesart.