Collision After Red Light Run

A Salina woman is recovering from minor injuries after a two-vehicle accident yesterday evening.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 5:25, a 2016 Ford Mustang was going west on Debold Ave., and it hit a 2013 Nissan Rogue going south on Ninth Street. The Rogue’s driver, a 39-year-old Salina woman, allegedly ran a red light at the intersection to lead to the wreck.

The 20-year-old man driving the Mustang was uninjured, while the Rogue’s driver had minor injuries. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

The driver who allegedly ran the red light was cited for disobeying a traffic signal.