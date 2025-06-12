College Tuition Increases Approved

Tuition at five of the six state universities in Kansas is about to increase. The Kansas Board of Regents has approved tuition and fee rates for the 2026 fiscal year.

Fort Hays State will see a four-percent tuition increase, Wichita State and Kansas State will see a three-point-five percent increase; the University of Kansas will see a three percent increase and tuition at Pittsburg State will rise by two-point-five percent. Tuition at Emporia State University will be unchanged.

“The Regents’ strategic plan emphasizes affordability for Kansas families and success for students in our institutions,” said KBOR Chair Carl Ice.

According to the Board, under its strategic plan, state universities have improved student success outcomes while increasing the amount of student financial aid. On-time graduation rates have increased 10.2 percentage points in the last five years. Entry level wages for state university graduates have increased more than 15 percent since 2020, and the total amount of need-based aid grants and scholarships has grown by 28 percent.