COLLEGE – MIAA Winter Week 19 Recap

Washburn University made its name known in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s basketball courts during the 2025-26 season as both the Ichabod and Lady Ichabod basketball teams won both the regular season and tournament MIAA championships.

Washburn completed the basketball sweep Sunday night in Kansas City where the Ichabod won the championship game against Rogers State and the Lady Ichabod won the MIAA championship game against Central Missouri.

The MIAA basketball teams now await the NCAA tournament bidding process to see who gets in and who is finished the season.

The MIAA wrestlers, however, already know who is getting and those selected will compete in the NCAA national tournament beginning on Friday. The Fort Hays State Lady Tigers, the only MIAA school competing in women’s wrestling, competed in their national tournament this past weekend.

Here is a look at how each MIAA winter team has done this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion basketball team finished the season with a 7-20, 6-13 record. … The Lion men’s basketball team lost 73-72 against Missouri Western on Friday in the 2nd round of the MIAA tournament.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies basketball team defeated Emporia 79-50 on Thursday in the 2nd round of the MIAA tournament. The Jennies defeated Missouri Southern 60-45 in the semifinals on Saturday. The Jennies lost 53-44 against Washburn on Sunday in the championship game. … The Mule men’s basketball team defeated Missouri Southern 70-67 on Thursday in the 2nd round of the MIAA tournament. … The Mule men’s wrestling team will have six wrestlers in the national tournament beginning on Friday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco basketball team finished the season with a 13-15, 7-12 record. … The Bronco men’s basketball team defeated Pittsburg State 62-53 on Wednesday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. The Broncos lost 91-52 against Washburn on Thursday. … The Bronco men’s wrestling team will have eight wrestlers in the national tournament which begins on Friday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet basketball team defeated Northeastern State 46-44 on Wednesday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Hornets lost 79-50 against Central Missouri on Thursday in the 2nd round. … The Hornet men’s basketball team finished the season with a 11-17, 7-12 record.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 77-68 against Missouri Western on Thursday in the 2nd round of the MIAA tournament. … The Tiger men’s basketball team lost 70-63 against Rogers State on Friday in the 2nd round of the MIAA tournament. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team finished 19th with 19.5 points in the national tournament. … The Tiger men’s wrestling team will have one wrestler in the national tournament beginning Friday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Jets men’s wrestling team will have three wrestlers in the national tournament which begins on Friday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 67-58 on Friday in the second round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Lions lost 60-45 against Central Missouri in the semifinals on Saturday. … The Lion men’s basketball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 91-85 on Wednesday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. The Lions lost 70-67 against Central Missouri on Thursday. The Lions lost 72-70 against Rogers State on Saturday in the semifinals.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon basketball team defeated Nebraska Kearney 77-69 on Wednesday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Griffons defeated Fort Hays State 77-68 on Thursday. The Lady Griffons lost 67-63 against Washburn in the semifinals on Saturday. … The Griffon men’s basketball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 73-72 on Friday in the 2nd round of the MIAA tournament. The Griffon lost 85-69 against Washburn in the semifinals on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper basketball team lost 77-69 against Missouri Western on Wednesday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. … The Loper men’s basketball team finished the season with a 13-17, 6-13 record. … The Loper men’s wrestling team will have seven wrestlers in the national tournament beginning on Friday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk basketball team lost 46-44 against Emporia State on Wednesday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. … The Riverhawk men’s basketball team finished the season with a 15-14, 7-12 record.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat basketball team lost 67-58 against Missouri Southern on Friday in the 2nd round of the MIAA tournament. … The Bearcat men’s basketball team lost 91-85 against Missouri Southern on Wednesday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla basketball team lost 60-49 against Washburn on Friday in the 2nd round of the MIAA tournament. … Men’s Basketball – The Gorilla men’s basketball team lost 62-53 against Central Oklahoma on Wednesday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat basketball team finished the season with a 11-17, 8-11 record. … The Hillcat men’s basketball team defeated Fort Hays State 70-63 on Friday in the 2nd round of the MIAA tournament. Rogers State defeated Missouri Southern 72-70 on Saturday in the semifinals. The Hillcats lost 91-59 against Washburn on Sunday in the championship game.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod basketball team defeated Pittsburg State 60-49 on Friday in the 2nd round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Ichabod defeated Missouri Western 67-63 in the semifinals on Saturday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Central Missouri 53-44 on Sunday to win the championship of the MIAA postseason tournament. … The Ichabod men’s basketball team defeated Central Oklahoma 91-52 on Thursday in the 2nd round of the MIAA tournament. Washburn defeated Missouri Western 85-69 on Saturday in the semifinals. The Ichabod defeated Rogers State 91-59 on Sunday to win the MIAA postseason tournament.