COLLEGE – MIAA Spring Week 8 Recap

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association is fully underway with its 2026 spring season as each MIAA school has seen highs and lows in both baseball and softball.

Here is a look at how each MIAA school did this past week in their 2026 spring campaigns:

ARKANSAS FORT SMITH

The Lion baseball team lost 15-5 against Fort Hays State on Friday. The Lions lost 5-1 against Fort Hays State on Saturday. The Lions lost 10-5 against Fort Hays State on Sunday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies softball team split a doubleheader with Palm Beach Atlanta on Thursday, losing the first game 6-5 and winning the 2nd game 5-3. The Jennies split two games with Barry, Florida on Friday, winning the opener 4-3 and losing the 2nd game 3-2. The Jennies were swept by Nava Southeastern 7-5 and 8-4 on Saturday. … The Mule baseball team split a doubleheader with Missouri Western on Saturday. The Mules lost 10-3 in the first game and won the 2nd game 16-0. The Mules defeated Missouri Western 13-3 on Sunday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco softball team split a doubleheader with Drury on Saturday, losing the opener 5-2 and winning the 2nd game 3-2. … The Bronco baseball team lost 16-11 against Washburn on Friday. The Broncos lost 5-1 to Washburn on Saturday. The Broncos lost 10-2 against Washburn on Sunday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet softball team swept Augustana 10-6 and 3-2 on Sunday. … The Hornet baseball team defeated Pittsburg State 14-2 on Friday. The Hornets lost 6-2 against Pittsburg State on Saturday. The Hornets lost 11-7 against Pittsburg State on Sunday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger softball team swept Bethany 8-0 and 8-0 on Wednesday. … The Tiger baseball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 15-5 on Friday. The Tigers defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 5-1 on Saturday. The Tigers defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 10-5 on Sunday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet softball team got swept 14-6 and 4-1 by Tabor on Wednesday. … The Jet baseball team lost 3-2 against Northeastern Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Jets lost 11-10 against Northeastern State on Sunday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion softball team swept Minnesota-Moorhead 7-1 and 9-1 on Saturday. … The Lion baseball team defeated Drury 11-9 on Tuesday. The Lions lost 8-2 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday. The Lions lost 9-3 against Northwest Missouri State on Sunday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon softball team swept Augustana 9-2 and 4-2 on Saturday. … The Griffon baseball team split a doubleheader with Central Missouri on Saturday, winning the first game 10-3 and losing the 2nd game 16-0. The Griffons lost 13-3 against Central Missouri on Sunday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper softball team lost two games on Friday, losing 6-2 against Lincoln and 5-4 against Illinois-Springfield. The Lady Lopers split two games on Saturday as they lost to Illinois Springfield 5-2 and defeated Lincoln 4-0.

NORTHEASTERN

The Lady Riverhawk softball team swept Southern Nazarene 3-0 and 5-4 on Tuesday. … The Riverhawk baseball team lost 17-6 against Missouri Baptist on Tuesday. The Riverhawks defeated Kansas Newman 3-2 on Saturday. The Riverhawks defeated Kansas Newman 11-10 on Sunday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat softball team swept William Jewell 12-5 and 6-4 on Saturday. … The Bearcat baseball team defeated William Jewell 6-2 on Tuesday. The Bearcats defeated Missouri Southern 8-2 on Saturday. The Bearcats defeated Missouri Southern 9-3 on Sunday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla softball team swept Minnesota-Moorhead 15-5 and 14-6 on Sunday. … The Gorilla baseball team lost 14-2 against Emporia State on Friday. The Gorillas defeated Emporia State 6-2 on Saturday. The Gorillas defeated Emporia State 11-7 on Sunday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat softball team will return to the field on Tuesday when they play Texas Woman’s in a doubleheader. … The Hillcat baseball team swept Minnesota Duluth 7-4, 9-5 on Friday. The Hillcats swept Minnesota Duluth 17-2 and 8-4 on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod softball team went 1-1 on Friday, defeating Illinois Spring 7-0 and losing 6-5 against Lincoln. The Lady Ichabod went 1-1 on Saturday, defeating Illinois Springfield 11-10 and losing 3-2 against Truman State. … The Ichabod baseball team lost 6-4 against Northwestern Oklahoma State on Wednesday. The Ichabod defeated Central Oklahoma 16-11 on Friday. The Ichabod defeated Central Oklahoma 5-1 on Saturday. The Ichabod defeated Central Oklahoma 10-2 on Sunday.