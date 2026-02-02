COLLEGE – MIAA Spring Week 3 Recap

While the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association is heading into the home stretch of the 2025-26 winter season, some MIAA spring teams will begin their 2026 campaigns this week.

Here is a look at when each MIAA school will begin its 2026 spring sports season:

ARKANSAS FORT SMITH

The Eagle baseball team’s games against Southeast Oklahoma scheduled for Friday and Saturday were postponed due to weather.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies softball team opened the season with a pair of wins on Friday in the Top Gunn Classic as they defeated Midwestern State 2-1 and St. Edward’s 8-5. The Jennies went 2-0 on Saturday with a 5-1 victory against Southern Nazarene and a 3-2 victory against Missouri St. Louis. … The Mule baseball team defeated Rollins College 10-6 in Houston on Friday. The Mules lost 15-4 against North Greenville on Saturday. The Mules defeated Ashland 10-2 on Sunday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco softball team opened the season with two wins on Sunday as they defeated Sioux Falls 9-1 and Arkansas Tech 9-8 in the Washburn tournament. … The Bronco baseball team will open the season February 3 against Oklahoma Baptist.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet softball team opened the season on Friday with a pair of wins in the Lone Star Classic as they defeated Lewis 5-2 and East Central 8-0. The Lady Hornets went 2-0 on Saturday as they defeated Colorado Mines 10-1 and East Central 8-0. The Lady Hornets defeated Eastern New Mexico 7-2 on Sunday. … The Hornet baseball team defeated Adams State 8-0 on Friday in Tucson, Arizona. The Hornets went 2-0 on Saturday as they defeated Adams State 13-0 and Minot State 21-5. The Hornets defeated Minot State 13-12 on Sunday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger softball team will open the season on February 13 against East Central in the Tahlequah Festival. … The Tiger baseball team defeated Southern Arkansas 17-3 on Friday in the Mike Dugan tournament. The Tigers lost 14-3 against Southern Arkansas on Saturday. The Tigers defeated Southern Arkansas 18-12 on Sunday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet softball team opened the season with two wins on Sunday as they defeated Northwestern Oklahoma State 9-5 and Upper Iowa 8-7. … The Jet baseball team will open the season on Saturday at East Central.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion softball team opened the season with two wins on Friday in the MIAA GLVC Crossover as they defeated Texas Women’s 5-3 and Colorado Mines 7-0. The Lady Lions defeated Southern Nazarene 3-0 on Saturday. The Lady Lions went 2-0 on Sunday as they defeated St. Edward’s 4-1 and Cameron 9-3. … The Lion baseball team’s game against Ouachita Baptist scheduled for Friday has been cancelled. The Lions defeated Oklahoma Baptist 10-1 on Sunday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon softball team opened the season on Friday with a 10-1 victory against Hastings in the Mesquite, Texas tournament. The Lady Griffons defeated Metro State-Denver 12-7 on Saturday. The Lady Griffons defeated Texas A&M Kingsville 7-5 on Sunday.The Griffon baseball team will open the season on Saturday at Metro State Denver.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper softball team opened the season on Friday with two wins in the Concordia Kickoff as they defeated Jessup 3-0 and Cal State Monterrey Bay 7-4. The Lady Lopers went 1-1 on Saturday as they defeated Concordia 7-3 but lost 7-2 against Cal State San Bernadino.

NORTHEASTERN

The Lady Riverhawk softball team opened the season with two wins on Friday in the Gulf Shore, Alabama tournament. The Lady Riverhawks defeated North Georgia 8-5 and Delta State 8-0. The Lady Riverhawks went 2-0 on Sunday as they defeated Spring Hill 10-6 and Valdosta State 7-3. … The Riverhawk baseball team will open the season on February 3 at Southeastern Oklahoma.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat softball team opened the season with two wins in the Lone Star Classic on Friday as they defeated Drury 3-2 in 9 innings and Lewis 8-7. The Lady Bearcats went 0-2 on Saturday as they lost 8-3 against Oklahoma Baptist and 6-4 against Minnesota Duluth. The Lady Bearcats lost 6-2 against Missouri-St. Louis on Sunday. … The Bearcat baseball team opened the season splitting a doubleheader against Southwestern Oklahoma State. The Bearcats won the opener 3-2 but lost the 2nd game 15-5.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla softball team opened the season with two wins on Friday in the Embry-Riddle tournament. The Lady Gorillas defeated Mount Olive 8-0 and Embry Riddle 6-0. The Lady Gorillas went 2-0 on Saturday as they defeated Mount Olive 9-3 and Ferris State 13-7. … The Gorilla baseball team swept Southern Arkansas on Sunday winning 11-2 and 14-1.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat softball team opened the season splitting two games on Friday in the Gulf Shore, Alabama tournament. The Lady Hillcats lost 5-1 against Montevallo but bounced back to defeat Valdosta State 6-2. The Lady Hillcats went 2-0 on Sunday, defeating Union, Tennessee 2-0 and Spring Hill 8-5. … The Hillcat baseball team will open the season on February 3 at East Central.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod softball team opened the season splitting two games on Friday in the Lone Star Classic. The Lady Ichabod defeated Texas Women’s 8-2 and lost 6-5 against Southern Nazarene. The Lady Ichabod defeated Cameron 5-0 on Saturday. The Lady Ichabod went 2-0 on Sunday as they defeated Lubbock Christian 11-3 and Texas A&M Kingsville 10-2. … The Ichabod baseball team will open the season on February 6 at Lynn University.