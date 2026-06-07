COLLEGE – MIAA Spring Week 21 Recap

The 2025-26 athletic school year is now complete in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association with Central Missouri and Missouri Southern being eliminated this past week in the baseball and softball College World Series.

Missouri Southern opened its softball College World Series with a victory against Glenville, but the Lady Lions lost the following two games to get eliminated.

The Central Missouri baseball team also went 1-2 in the College World Series, but the Mules lost their world series opener, before earning a victory in their 2nd game but got eliminated in the third round.

Here is a look at how each MIAA school did this past week in their baseball and softball campaigns, and how they finished this past season:

ARKANSAS FORT SMITH

The Lion baseball team finished the season with a 4-38, 3-31 record.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies softball team finished the season with a 33-18, 14-10 record. … The Mule baseball team lost 11-7 against the University of Texas-Tyler on Tuesday to see their season come to an end. The Mules finished the season with a 40-17, 24-12 record.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Broncos finished the season with a 43-18, 19-6 record. …The Bronco baseball team finished the season with a 23-27, 16-18 record.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet softball team finished the season with a 31-17, 14-10 record. … The Hornet baseball team finished the season with a 33-16, 20-13 record.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger softball team finished the season with a 17-28, 5-19 record. … The Tiger baseball team finished the season with a 16-31, 11-22 record.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet softball team finished the season with a 11-41, 4-26 record. … The Jet baseball team finished the season with a 5-42, 3-31 record.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lions softball team finished the season with a 54-10, 20-4 record. … The Lions finished the season with a 33-19, 26-10 record.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon softball team finished the season with a 31-17, 11-13 record. … The Griffon baseball team finished the season with a 24-25, 16-17 record.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper softball team finished the season with a 16-31, 5-17 record.

NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA

The Lady Riverhawk softball team finished the season with a 29-23, 12-12 record. … The Riverhawk baseball team finished the season with a 14-32, 10-25 record.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat softball team finished the season with a 26-20, 12-12 record. … The Bearcats finished the season with a 33-17, 10-25 record.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla softball team finished the season with a 46-11, 17-7 record … The Gorillas finished the season with a 45-11, 23-10 record.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcats finished the season with a 33-18, 14-10 record. … The Hillcats finished the season with a 45-10, 27-9 record.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod softball team finished the season with a 33-19, 17-7 record. … The Ichabod baseball team finished the season with a 22-27, 27-9 record.