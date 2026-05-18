COLLEGE – MIAA Spring Week 19 Recap

The NCAA Division II baseball and softball teams have progressed from the regional stages of the national tournament into the Super Regional stage and the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association still has xxx teams remaining alive.

The MIAA had four softball teams qualify for the NCAA II regional portion of the tournament with two advancing to the same Super Regional where the MIAA’s Missouri Southern and Central Oklahoma will play a best of 3 series this week to determine which will represent the MIAA in the softball College World Series.

Missouri Southern swept the regular season doubleheader 6-3, 6-1 on April 29.

The MIAA had five baseball teams qualify for the regional round of the national tournament and one remains in this week’s Super Regionals with Central Missouri ending Roger State’s season in the regional championship game on Saturday.

Here is a look at how each MIAA school did this past week in their baseball and softball campaigns:

ARKANSAS FORT SMITH

The Lion baseball team finished the season with a 4-38, 3-31 record.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies softball team finished the season with a 33-18, 14-10 record. … The Mule baseball team defeated Minnesota State 3-0 on Thursday in the 1st round of national tournament pool play. The Mules defeated Rogers State 9-2 on Friday. The Mules defeated Rogers State 8-3 on Saturday in the regional championship game.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco softball team defeated Winona State 12-4 on Thursday in the 1st round of national tournament pool play. The Lady Broncos defeated Rogers State 4-3 on Friday. The Lady Broncos won the regional title on Saturday as they split two games with Pittsburg State, losing the 1st game 3-1, which forced a winner-take-all championship game, which the Lady Broncos won 12-1. … The Bronco baseball team finished the season with a 23-27, 16-18 record.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet softball team finished the season with a 31-17, 14-10 record. … The Hornet baseball team finished the season with a 33-16, 20-13 record.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger softball team finished the season with a 17-28, 5-19 record. … The Tiger baseball team finished the season with a 16-31, 11-22 record.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet softball team finished the season with a 11-41, 4-26 record. … The Jet baseball team finished the season with a 5-42, 3-31 record.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion softball team defeated Augustana 6-5 on Thursday in the 1st round of national tournament pool play. The Lady Lions defeated Southern Arkansas 2-1 on Friday. The Lady Lions won the regional title on Saturday with a 6-1 victory against Southern Arkansas. … The Lion baseball team lost 4-3 against Rogers State on Thursday in the 1st round of national tournament pool play. The Lions defeated Minnesota State 12-0 on Friday. The Lions lost 3-1 against Rogers State on Saturday. The Lions finished the season with a 33-19, 26-10 record.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon softball team finished the season with a 31-17, 11-13 record. … The Griffon baseball team finished the season with a 24-25, 16-17 record.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper softball team finished the season with a 16-31, 5-17 record.

NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA

The Lady Riverhawk softball team finished the season with a 29-23, 12-12 record. … The Riverhawk baseball team finished the season with a 14-32, 10-25 record.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat softball team finished the season with a 26-20, 12-12 record. … The Bearcat baseball team lost 12-10 against Augustana on Thursday in the first round of national tournament pool play. The Bearcats lost 12-5 against Arkansas Tech on Friday. The Bearcats finished the season with a 33-17, 10-25 record.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla softball team lost 9-4 against Rogers State on Thursday in the 1st round of the national tournament pool play. The Lady Gorillas defeated Winona State 9-3 on Friday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Rogers State 1-0 on Friday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Central Oklahoma 3-1 on Saturday to force a winner-take-all championship game, which the Lady Gorillas lost 12-1. … The Gorilla baseball team defeated Arkansas Tech 22-10 on Thursday in the opening round of national tournament pool play. The Gorillas defeated Augustana 7-1 on Friday. The Gorillas lost 10-8 against Augustana on Saturday and 13-7 on Sunday to bring an end to their season. The Gorillas finished the season with a 45-11, 23-10 record.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat softball team defeated Pittsburg State 9-4 on Thursday in the 1st round of the national tournament pool play. The Lady Hillcats lost 4-3 against Central Oklahoma on Friday. The Lady Hillcats lost 1-0 against Pittsburg State on Friday. The Lady Hillcats finished the season with a 33-18, 14-10 record. …

Baseball – The Hillcat baseball team defeated Missouri Southern 4-3 on Thursday in the 1st round of national tournament pool play. The Hillcats lost 9-2 against Central Missouri on Friday. The Hillcats defeated Missouri Southern 3-1 on Saturday. The Hillcats lost 8-3 against Central Missouri in the championship game on Saturday. The Hillcats finished the season with a 45-10, 27-9 record.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod softball team finished the season with a 33-19, 17-7 record. … The Ichabod baseball team finished the season with a 22-27, 27-9 record.