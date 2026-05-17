Sacred Heart Golf Eyes Historic 11th Straight State Title

Pictured- Will Tuttle winning the NCAA League Tournament at Salina Municipal Golf Course

Patrick Newell remembers taking over as Sacred Heart golf coach in 2021, with what seemed at the time like an unthinkable run of success.

“Honestly, it was a lot of pressure,” Newell said of trying to extend a streak of five straight state championships. “I felt like I didn’t want to screw it up the first year.”

Head coach Patrick Newell

Five years later, the Knights are still rolling, winners of a state record 10 consecutive Class 2A titles. And while Newell’s coaching legacy is now secure, it is his players who feel the need to add another championship trophy.

“It’s definitely a task to keep it up, to keep winning,” said junior Ethan Newell, the coach’s son, and younger brother of two previous state champs. “But I think this year we definitely have a great chance.”

To defend the decade of dominance, the Knights first must get through Monday’s 11-team regional tournament at Western Hills Golf Course in Topeka. The top three finishers there move onto state at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Winfield.

“It’s just going to take some mental toughness,” said Knights junior Dominic Matteucci, who already has been a part of two Sacred Heart championships.”

Junior Dominic Matteucci

The Knights breezed through their final tune-up last Tuesday at Salina Municipal Golf Course, winning the North Central Activities Association team title by 43 shots and claiming six of the top seven individual spots. And still, that celebration after they posted a winning four-man score of 315 was relatively muted.

“We could have played better,” said Ethan Newell, who placed third at league with a round of 78. “Some putts here, better shots there.”

Junior Ethan Newell

While the Knights simply overwhelmed the league tournament competition, they have built their postseason success on a more challenging schedule, typically lining up against Class 5A and 6A schools.

“It definitely helps with preparing us for these regionals, because the competition is much more difficult,” Ethan Newell said. “I think it really helps us out.”

Also working in Sacred Heart’s favor is experience. Of the top four scorers, Matteucci, Newell and senior Will Tuttle, Tuesday’s league tournament medalist, all have competed at state. All three also had older brothers — Mikey Matteucci, Hunter and Luke Newell, and Walker Tuttle — who were part of the current streak.

Freshman Jake Koksal is the lone newcomer on this year’s six-man varsity roster that also includes seniors Ben Marrs (fourth at league) and Cody Burr (seventh).

Patrick Newell credits both the Knights’ previous state experience and their strength of schedule for delivering title No. 10 last year after they trailed by 10 shots at the end of the first day.

“I think that’s why we won last year, because of our experience in playing tougher opponents,” he said. “Playing 5A and 6A teams allowed us to not panic and come from behind to get the victory.”

“When you go and play in a 5A or 6A tournament, you’re the little train that could, and so it kind of gives you a chip on your shoulder, so you get used to playing up. I think that develops confidence.”

That confidence seems to have rubbed off on Koksal, who has followed the Knights for years.

Freshman Jake Koksal

“I’ve always wanted to play for this team, so to finally be able to play is good, and we’re hoping to get the state streak and keep it going,” said Koksal, who has played golf since age 3. “This is the best team in Salina, so I wanted to play for them and try to help them out.”

For Tuttle, this is his final postseason, and he is ready to make the most of it. He is playing some of his best golf as evidenced by his round of 75 and playoff victory over Southeast of Saline’s Adam Thiel at league.

Senior Will Tuttle

“I think we’re feeling pretty good,” said Tuttle, who saw limited varsity action as a freshman and missed his sophomore season with a broken collarbone before contributing to last year’s title. “I think we can put up a good score.”

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing this season for the Knights, who have had their ups and downs. But Matteucci for one believes they’re saving their best for last.

“Honestly, it’s been a little rough this year,” he said. “But we’re starting to bring it back a little bit.”

Patrick Newell certainly isn’t counting his team out.

“We have not played up to the potential that I think we have,” he said. “(But) saying that, this time last year we were about in the same spot, and then our experience showed up in regionals, and our experience showed up at state.”

“They’re super motivated not to be the team that ends the streak.”