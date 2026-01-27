COLLEGE – MIAA Spring Week 1 Recap

While the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association is heading into the home stretch of the 2025-26 winter season, some MIAA spring teams will begin their 2026 campaigns this week.

Here is a look at when each MIAA school will begin its 2026 spring sports season:

ARKANSAS FORT SMITH

The Lion baseball team will open the season on Friday against Southeast Oklahoma State.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies softball team will open the season on Friday in the Lone Star Challenge against Midwestern State. … The Mule baseball team will open the season on Friday in Houston against Rollins College.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco softball team will begin the season on Friday against Minnesota Crookston in the Branson Bash. … The Bronco baseball team will open the season February 3 against Oklahoma Baptist.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet softball team will begin the season on Friday against Lewis in the Lone Star Challenge. … The Hornet baseball team will open the season Friday at Tucson, Arizona against Adams State.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger softball team will open the season on February 13 against East Central in the Tahlequah Festival. … The Tiger baseball team will open the season on Friday in the Mike Dugan Invitational against Arkansas Monticello.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet softball team will begin the season on Friday against Arkansas Monticello in the Branson Bash. … The Jet baseball team will open the season on Saturday at East Central.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion softball team will open the season on Friday in the Lone Star Challenge against Texas Women’s. … The Lion baseball team will open the season on Friday in the Mike Dugan Invitational against Henderson State.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon softball team will open the season on Friday in Mansfield, Texas against Harding. … The Griffon baseball team will open the season on Saturday at Metro State Denver.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper softball team will open the season on Friday in the Concordia Kickoff against Jessup, California.

NORTHEASTERN

The Lady Riverhawk softball team will open the season on Friday in Gulf Shore Alabama against Middle Georgia. … The Riverhawk baseball team will open the season on February 3 at Southeastern Oklahoma.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat softball team will open the season on Friday against Drury in the Lone Star Challenge. … The Bearcat baseball team will open the season on Friday at Southwest Oklahoma State.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla softball team will open the season on Friday in the Embry-Riddle Invite against Mount Olive. … The Gorilla baseball team will open the season on Friday at Hot Springs, Arkansas against Southern Arkansas.

ROGERS STATE

Softball – The Lady Hillcat softball team will open the season on Friday in Gulf Shore, Alabama against Montevallo. … The Hillcat baseball team will open the season on February 3 at East Central.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod softball team will open the season on Friday in the Lone Star Challenge against Texas Women’s. … The Ichabod baseball team will open the season on February 6 at Lynn University.