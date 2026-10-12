COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 9 Recap

Emporia State remained on top of the 2026 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association football standings Saturday with a 35-21 victory against Missouri Southern to improve 6-0, 4-0 this season and remain the lone undefeated team in the MIAA.

Washburn defeated Pittsburg State 16-9, to remain in a tie with Northwest Missouri State for 2nd and 3rd place in the MIAA with identical 4-1, 3-1 records. Northwest defeated Central Missouri 42-20.

Fort Hays State saw its season drop back to the .500 level on Saturday when the Tigers lost 41-10 against Central Oklahoma, to fall back to 3-3, 2-2.

Missouri Western defeated Nebraska Kearney 31-21 in the other MIAA football contest on Saturday.

Nebraska Kearney continues to lead the MIAA volleyball standings with a 19-1, 8-0 record while Missouri Western is 2nd with a 16-2, 6-1 record, Washburn is 3rd with an 18-4, 8-2 record and Emporia State is 4th with a 17-3, 6-2 record.

Washburn leads the MIAA women’s soccer standings with a 10-0-3, 6-0-2 record while Central Missouri is in 2nd place at 9-0-2, 5-0-2, and Pittsburg State is in third place with a 10-0-4, 5-0-4 record.

Fort Hays State continues to lead the MIAA men’s soccer standings with an 8-1-3, 3-0-1 record while Northeastern State is in 2nd with a 5-7-0, 2-2-0 record, Rogers State is 3rd with an 8-3-2, 1-2-1 reocrd and Kansas Newman is in 4th place with a 3-10-0, 1-3-0 record.

Here is a look at how MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team defeated Arkansas Monticello 3-0 on Monday. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Pittsburg State on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Emporia State on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team lost 3-1 against Washburn on Tuesday. The Jennies defeated Missouri Southern 3-0 on Friday. … The Jennies soccer team defeated Central Oklahoma 2-0 on Friday. The Jennies tied Northeastern State 1-1 on Sunday. … The Mule football team lost 42-20 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco volleyball team defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Broncos defeated Washburn 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Bronco soccer team lost 2-0 against Central Missouri on Friday. The Lady Broncos tied Missouri Southern 1-1 on Sunday. … The Bronco football team defeated Fort Hays State 31-10 on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team defeated Northeastern State 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Hornets defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Hornets tied Washburn 1-1 on Sunday. … The Hornet football team defeated Missouri Southern 35-21 on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team lost 3-2 against Missouri Western on Friday. The Lady Tigers lost 3-0 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team tied Missouri Western 1-1 on Friday. The Lady Tigers tied Pittsburg State 0-0 on Sunday. … The Tiger men’s soccer team defeated Kansas Newman 4-0 on Thursday. The Tigers tied Rogers State 1-1 on Saturday. … The Tiger football team lost 31-10 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team lost 3-0 against Central Oklahoma on Tuesday. The Lady Jets lost 3-0 against Washburn on Saturday. … The Lady Jet soccer team lost 3-0 against Emporia State on Friday. The Lady Jets defeated Rogers State 2-1 on Sunday. … The Jet men’s soccer team lost 4-0 against Fort Hays State on Thursday. The Jets lost 3-1 against Northeastern State on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-0 against Central Missouri on Friday. … The Lady Lion soccer team defeated Northeastern State 1-0 on Friday. The Lady Lions tied Central Oklahoma 1-1 on Sunday. …. The Lion football team lost 35-10 against Emporia State on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team defeated Fort Hays State 3-2 on Friday. The Lady Griffons lost 3-0 against Nebraska Kearney on Saturday. … The Lady Griffon soccer team tied Fort Hays State 1-1 on Friday. … The Griffon football team defeated Nebraska Kearney 31-21 on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Lopers defeated Missouri Western 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Loper soccer team tied Pittsburg State 1-1 on Friday. The Lady Lopers lost 2-1 against Northwest Missouri State on Sunday. … The Loper football team lost 31-21 against Missouri Western on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk volleyball team lost 3-0 against Emporia State on Friday. The Lady Riverhawks lost 3-0 against Pittsburg State on Saturday. … The Lady Riverhawk soccer team lost 1-0 against Missouri Southern. The Lady Riverhawks tied Central Missouri 1-1 on Sunday. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team defeated Kansas Newman 3-1 on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team lost 3-1 against Nebraska Kearney on Friday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Fort Hays State 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team defeated Nebraska Kearney 2-1 on Sunday. … The Bearcat football team defeated Central Missouri 42-20 on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team defeated Rockhurst 3-2 on Tuesday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Northeastern State 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team tied Nebraska Kearney 1-1 on Friday. The Lady Gorillas tied Fort Hays State 0-0 on Sunday. … The Gorilla football team lost 16-9 against Washburn on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team lost 4-0 against Washburn on Friday. The Lady Hillcats lost 2-1 against Kansas Newman on Sunday. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team defeated Southern Nazarene 3-1 on Thursday. The Hillcats tied Fort Hays State 1-1 on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team defeated Central Missouri 3-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Ichabod lost 3-0 against Central Oklahoma on Friday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team defeated Rogers State 4-0 on Friday. The Lady Ichabod tied Emporia State 1-1 on Sunday. … The Ichabod football team defeated Pittsburg State 16-9 on Saturday.

2026 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Emporia St. 6 0 4 0

Washburn 4 1 3 1

NW Missouri 4 1 3 1

Cent. Missouri 4 2 3 1

Fort Hays 3 3 2 2

Cent. Okla. 3 3 2 2

Mo. Western 3 3 2 2

Pittsburg St. 1 5 1 3

Mo. Southern 1 5 0 4

Neb. Kearney 0 6 0 4

Saturday, October 10

NW Missouri State 42, Central Missouri 20

Central Oklahoma 31, Fort Hays State 10

Emporia 35, Missouri Southern 21

Missouri Western 31, Nebraska Kearney 21

Washburn 16, Pittsburg State 9

Saturday, October 17

Central Oklahoma at Emporia State

Missouri Southern at Nebraska Kearney

Missouri Western at Pittsburg State

Northwest Missouri State at Fort Hays State

2026 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Neb. Kearney 19 1 8 0

Mo. Western 16 2 6 1

Washburn 18 4 8 2

Emporia St. 17 3 6 2

Cent. Okla. 15 5 5 2

Cent. Missouri 13 8 5 3

NW Missouri 7 10 4 4

Fort Hays 14 8 3 5

Pittsburg St. 14 6 2 5

Ark. Ft. Smith 14 8 2 6

Mo. Southern 7 11 1 6

Kan. Newman 6 15 1 7

Northeastern St 0 20 0 8

2026 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Washburn 10 0 3 6 0 2

Cent. Missouri 9 0 2 5 0 2

Pittsburg St. 10 0 4 5 0 4

Cent. Oklahoma 6 4 3 3 1 3

Emporia St. 6 3 4 3 1 3

Mo. Western 6 2 5 3 2 2

Mo. Southern 3 5 4 2 3 3

Rogers State 4 6 2 2 5 0

NW Missouri 2 7 2 2 4 2

Neb. Kearney 3 7 4 1 5 2

Kan. Newman 1 10 3 1 6 1

Fort Hays 2 8 4 0 6 3

2026 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays 8 1 3 3 0 1

NE State 5 7 0 2 2 0

Rogers State 8 3 2 1 2 1

Kan. Newman 3 10 0 1 3 0