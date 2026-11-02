COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 12 Recap

The top two football teams in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association in 2026 met up on the gridiron Saturday and the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats earned a 59-14 victory against Emporia State.

It was Emporia State’s first loss of the season, as the Hornets dropped to 8-1, 6-1 while Northwest Missouri State improved to 7-1, 6-1. Emporia State still remains atop the MIAA standings because the Hornets have one more victory than Northwest, but the two teams are tied in MIAA records heading down the home stretch of the 2026 season.

Washburn defeated Missouri Western 55-40 to remain in third place in the MIAA with a 5-2 MIAA record while Central Missouri defeated Fort Hays State 31-13 to also improve to a 5-2 MIAA record.

Central Oklahoma defeated Nebraska Kearney 31-6 and Missouri Southern defeated Pittsburg State 23-13 in the other MIAA football games on Saturday.

Nebraska Kearney leads the MIAA volleyball standings with a 25-2, 12-1 record, while Emporia State is in 2nd at 23-3, 12-2 and Missouri Western is in 3rd with a 21-3, 11-2 record.

Fort Hays State won the MIAA men’s soccer regular season title with a 13-1-3, 5-0-1 record while Rogers State finished in 2nd with a 9-4-5, 2-2-2 record, Northeastern State was third with an 8-9-0, 2-4-0 record and Kansas Newman finished in 4th with a 5-11-2, 1-4-1 record.

Washburn leads the MIAA women’s soccer standings with a 14-0-4, 10-0-3 record while Central Missouri is in 2nd with a 13-0-4, 9-0-4 record and Pittsburg State is in 3rd place with a 14-0-5, 9-0-5 record.

Here is a look at how MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-0 against Southeastern Oklahoma State on Monday. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Missouri Western on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 3-2 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team defeated Missouri Southern 3-0 on Tuesday. The Jennies lost 3-0 against Washburn on Friday. … The Jennies soccer team defeated Missouri Southern 4-0 on Wednesday. The Jennies defeated Northwest Missouri State 2-1 on Sunday. … The Mule football team defeated Fort Hays State 31-13 on Saturday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco volleyball team lost 3-0 against Emporia State on Wednesday. The Lady Broncos defeated Pittsburg State 3-1 on Friday. … The Lady Bronco soccer team defeated Northeastern State 1-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Broncos lost 3-0 against Emporia State on Sunday. … The Bronco football team defeated Nebraska Kearney 31-6 on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team defeated Central Oklahoma 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Hornets defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Thursday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team defeated Rogers State 3-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Hornets defeated Central Oklahoma 3-0 on Sunday. … The Hornet football team lost 59-14 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team lost 3-0 against Nebraska Kearney on Friday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team tied Nebraska Kearney 1-1 on Wednesday. … The Tiger men’s soccer team defeated Southern Nazarene 4-0 on Thursday. … The Tiger football team lost 31-13 against Central Missouri on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team lost 3-0 against Emporia State on Thursday. The Lady jets lost 3-0 against Pittsburg State on Saturday. … The Lady Jet soccer team lost 3-0 against Washburn on Wednesday. … The Jet men’s soccer team tied Southern Nazarene 0-0 on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-0 against Central Missouri on Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Washburn on Saturday. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 4-0 against Central Missouri on Wednesday. … The Lion football team defeated Pittsburg State 23-13 on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Griffons defeated Northeastern State 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Griffon soccer team defeated Northwest Missouri State on Wednesday. The Lady Griffons lost 1-0 against Pittsburg State on Sunday. … The Griffon football team lost 55-40 against Washburn on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated Doane 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Lopers defeated Fort Hays State 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Loper soccer team tied Fort Hays State 1-1 on Wednesday. … The Loper football team lost 31-6 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk volleyball team lost 3-0 against Northwest Missouri State on Friday. The Lady Riverhawks lost 3-0 against Missouri Western on Saturday. … The Lady Riverhawk soccer team lost 1-0 against Central Oklahoma on Wednesday. The Lady Riverhawks lost 1-0 against Washburn on Sunday. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team defeated Ouachita Baptist 2-1 on Thursday. The Riverhawks defeated Harding 3-0 on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team defeated Northeastern State 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team lost 3-0 against Missouri Western on Wednesday. The Lady Bearcats lost 2-1 against Central Missouri on Sunday. … The Bearcat football team defeated Emporia State 59-14 on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team lost 3-2 against Drury on Tuesday. The Lady Gorillas lost 3-1 against Central Oklahoma on Friday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team defeated Missouri Western 1-0 on Sunday. … The Gorilla football team lost 23-13 against Missouri Southern on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team lost 3-2 against Emporia State on Wednesday. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team tied Harding 0-0 on Thursday. The Hillcats tied Ouachita Baptist 0-0 on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team defeated Central Missouri 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Missouri Southern 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Northeastern State 1-0 on Sunday. … The Ichabod football team defeated Missouri Western 55-40 on Saturday.

2026 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

NW Missouri 7 1 6 1

Emporia St. 8 1 6 1

Washburn 6 2 5 2

Cent. Missouri 6 3 5 2

Pittsburg St. 3 6 3 4

Cent. Okla. 4 5 3 4

Fort Hays 3 6 2 5

Mo. Western 3 6 2 5

Mo. Southern 3 6 2 5

Neb. Kearney 1 8 1 6

Saturday, October 31

Central Missouri 31, Fort Hays State 13

Central Oklahoma 31, Nebraska Kearney 6

NW Missouri State 59, Emporia State 14

Washburn 55, Missouri Western 40

Missouri Southern 23, Pittsburg State 13

Saturday, November 7

Central Missouri at Pittsburg State

Central Oklahoma at Missouri Southern

Emporia vs. Washburn

Fort Hays State at Nebraska Kearney

Northwest Missouri State at Missouri Western

2026 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Neb. Kearney 25 2 12 1

Emporia St. 23 3 12 2

Mo. Western 21 3 11 2

Washburn 22 6 12 4

Cent. Okla. 19 7 9 4

Pittsburg St. 20 8 7 6

Cent. Missouri 15 12 7 7

NW Missouri 9 14 6 8

Fort Hays 16 12 4 9

Ark. Ft. Smith 17 13 3 10

Kan. Newman 8 20 3 12

Mo. Southern 8 16 2 11

NE State 0 25 0 13

2026 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Washburn 14 0 4 10 0 3

Cent. Missouri 13 0 4 9 0 4

Pittsburg St. 14 0 5 9 0 5

Cent. Oklahoma 10 6 3 7 3 3

Emporia St. 9 5 5 6 3 4

Mo. Western 8 4 7 5 4 4

NW Missouri 5 10 2 5 7 2

Mo. Southern 4 9 4 3 7 3

Rogers State 5 9 3 3 8 1

Kan. Newman 2 13 3 2 9 1

Neb. Kearney 3 10 5 1 8 3

Fort Hays 2 11 5 0 9 4

2026 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays State 13 1 3 5 0 1

Rogers State 9 4 5 2 2 2

NE State 8 9 0 2 4 0

Kan. Newman 5 11 2 1 4 1