COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 19 Recap

The postseason is set for the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference’s 2026 winter season and the KCAC will be represented at the national level in all four winter sports.

Bethel and Friends saw each of its men’s and women’s basketball teams placed in the 64-team fields of the NAIA national tournament, which will begin on Friday while McPherson men and Oklahoma Wesleyan men will join Bethel and Friends in the men’s bracket. Evangel and Saint Mary will join Bethel and Friends in the NAIA women’s basketball national bracket.

The NAIA men’s wrestling tournament was completed Saturday night and the KCAC was represented by Avila, Friends, Saint Mary and Ottawa. The NAIA women’s nation tournament will be this coming weekend and the KCAC will be represented by Friends, Ottawa, Saint Mary and York.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective sports this past week, and who they will face in the national tournament this week or how they finished the season if they weren’t selected:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with a 14-14, 10-12 record. … The Eagle men’s basketball team finished the season with a 17-13, 12-10 record. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team did not have any wrestlers qualify for the NAIA national tournament. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team finished in 53rd place with 0.5 points in the NAIA national tournament.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team finished the season with a 16-15, 14-8 record. … The Swede men’s basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with a 7-20, 3-19 record.

BETHEL

The Lady Threshers basketball team will play Langston, Okla. in Henderson, Tenn. on Friday in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. … The Threshers men’s basketball team will play Loyola La. In Henderson, Tenn. Friday in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team defeated Tabor 64-60 on Monday to win the 2026 KCAC postseason tournament. The Lady Valor will play USAO (Okla.) on Friday in Springfield, Mo. in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. … The Valor men’s basketball team finished the season with a 19-10, 14-8 record.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team will host Hastings on Friday in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. … The Falcon men’s basketball team lost 79-78 against Oklahoma Wesleyan Tuesday night in the KCAC championship game. The Falcons will host Southeast Indiana on Friday in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team will have three competitors this week in the NAIA national tournament. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team finished in 11th place with 40.5 points in the NAIA national tournament.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team finished the season with a 13-14, 11-11 record. … The Coyote men’s basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with a 14-14, 12-10 record.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with an 8-20, 3-19 record. … The Bulldog men’s basketball will play at Columbia, Mo. on Friday in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with a 12-16, 7-15 record. … The Eagle men’s basketball team won the KCAC postseason tournament championship on Tuesday with a 79-78 victory against Friends. The Eagles will host SUNO (La.) on Friday in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team did not have any wrestlers qualify for the national tournament. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team did not have any wrestlers qualify for the NAIA national tournament.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with a 15-13, 10-12 record. … The Braves men’s basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with a 10-18, 6-16 record. … The Lady Brave wrestling team will have 10 wrestlers competing in the NAIA national tournament this week. …The Brave men’s wrestling team finished in 41st place with 5.0 points in the NAIA national tournament.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team will play Mid-America Nazarene on Friday in Olathe in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. … The Spire men’s basketball team finished the season with a 19-10, 13-9 record. … The Lady Spire wrestling team will have three wrestlers competing in the NAIA national tournament this week. … The Spire men’s wrestling team finished in 28th place with 16.5 points in the NAIA national tournament.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with a 4-23, 0-22 record. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team finished the season with a 21-9, 14-8 record.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team finished the season with a 17-12, 13-9 record. … The Warrior men’s basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with a 7-21, 4-18 record.

TABOR

The Bluejay women’s basketball team lost 64-60 against Evangel on Monday in the KCAC postseason championship game. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with a 5-21, 3-18 record.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with a 7-22, 2-20 record. … The Panther men’s basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with a 4-24, 2-20 record. … The Lady Panther wrestling team will have one wrestler competing in the NAIA national tournament this week. … The Panther men’s wrestling team did not have any wrestlers qualify for the national tournament.