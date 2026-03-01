COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 18 Recap

The 2026 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference basketball championship games are now set.

Monday, Evangel will play Tabor for the 2026 KCAC women’s basketball championship. Tuesday, Oklahoma Wesleyan will play Friends for the 2026 KCAC men’s basketball championship.

Those matchups were set up this week as the KCAC played its post-season tournaments in basketball and had its postseason women’s wrestling tournament, which is shared with the SAC conference.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective sports this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with a 14-14, 10-12 record. … The Eagle men’s basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 76-59 against Oklahoma Wesleyan in the opening round of the KCAC postseason tournament. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team finished 7th with 89.0 points on Saturday in the KCAC tournament.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost 73-67 against Saint Mary in the opening round of the KCAC postseason tournament. The Lady Swedes finished the season with a 16-12, 14-8 record. … The Swede men’s basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with a 7-20, 3-19 record.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost 60-53 against Tabor in the opening round of the KCAC postseason tournament. The Lady Threshers finished the season with a 20-9, 17-5 record. … The Threshers men’s basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 67-65 against Southwestern in the opening round of the KCAC tournament.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 70-47 on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC postseason tournament. The Lady Valor defeated Saint Mary 80-55 on Saturday. … The Valor men’s basketball team defeated McPherson 80-78 on Thursday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Valor lost 83-76 against Friends on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team defeated Sterling 75-68 on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC postseason tournament. The Lady Falcons lost 54-42 in overtime against Tabor on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s basketball team defeated Saint Mary 95-94 on Thursday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Falcons defeated Evangel 83-76 on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team finished 6th with 94.5 points on Saturday in the KCAC tournament.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team saw their season come to an end on Wednesday when they lost 70-47 against Evangel in the opening round of the KCAC postseason tournament. The Lady Coyotes finished the season with a 14-15, 11-11 record. … The Coyote men’s basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with a 14-14, 12-10 record.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with an 8-20, 3-19 record. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 80-78 against Evangel in the opening round of the KCAC tournament.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with a 12-16, 7-15 record. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Avila 76-59 on Thursday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Eagles defeated Southwestern 80-71 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with a 15-13, 10-12 record. … The Braves men’s basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with a 10-18, 6-16 record. … The Lady Brave wrestling team won the postseason tournament with 202.0 points on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team defeated Bethany 73-67 on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC postseason tournament. The Lady Spire lost 80-55 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Spire men’s basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 95-94 against Friends in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. … The Lady Spire wrestling team finished fifth with 101.5 points on Saturday in the KCAC tournament.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with a 4-23, 0-22 record. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team defeated Bethel 67-65 on Thursday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Moundbuilders lost 80-71 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost 75-68 against Friends in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Lady Warriors finished the season with a 23-6, 17-5 record. … The Warrior men’s basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with a 7-21, 4-18 record.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team defeated Bethel 60-53 on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Lady Bluejays defeated Friends 54-42 in overtime on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with a 5-21, 3-18 record.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with a 7-22, 2-20 record. … The Panther men’s basketball team did not qualify for the KCAC postseason tournament and finished the season with a 4-24, 2-20 record. … The Lady Panther wresting team finished 8th with 35.0 points on Saturday in the KCAC tournament.