COLLEGE – KCAC Spring Week 8 Recap

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is settling into the 2026 spring athletic season with all KCAC teams seeing action this past week, with Mother Nature seeing her fair share of action as well.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle softball team split two games on Sunday. The Lady Eagles defeated Morningside 9-1 and lost 3-2 against Culver-Stockton. The Lady Eagles split two games on Saturday, defeating Bismarck 5-2 and losing 2-1 against Indiana Grace. … The Eagle baseball team lost 4-3 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Eagles lost 13-1 against Sterling on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede softball team got swept by Fort Hays State 8-0 in each game on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost two games on Saturday, losing 10-1 against Midland and 5-2 against Concordia. … The Swede baseball team got swept 10-4 and 5-1 by Randall on Tuesday. The Swedes got swept 10-0 and 6-0 by Ottawa on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher softball team had all four of its games cancelled last week and is scheduled to return to action on Tuesday at Bethany.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor softball team went 2-0 on Thursday, defeating Culver-Stockton 7-0 and Stephens College 7-6. … The Valor baseball team split a doubleheader with College of the Ozarks on Tuesday, losing the opener 8-5 and winning the 2nd game 10-9. The Valor defeated Southwestern 15-5 on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon softball team went 2-0 on Saturday, defeating Waldorf 11-1 and Doane 15-13. … The Falcon baseball team defeated Sterling 13-3 on Tuesday. The Falcons defeated McPherson 5-4 on Friday. The Falcons split a doubleheader with McPherson on Saturday, losing the first game 12-2 and winning the 2nd game 1-0.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote softball team earned two victories on Friday, defeating Brian Cliff 5-4 and Culver Stockton 13-5. The Lady Coyotes went 1-1 on Saturday, defeating Culver-Stockton 6-2 and losing 9-2 against Cottey College. … The Coyote baseball team lost 4-3 against York on Tuesday. The Coyotes lost 8-4 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Friday. The Coyotes swept Oklahoma Wesleyan 15-5 and 4-2 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog softball team swept Hesston 10-0 and 9-5 on Thursday. … The Bulldog baseball team defeated Tabor 4-3 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs lost 5-4 against Friends on Friday. The Bulldogs split a doubleheader with Friends on Saturday, winning the opener 12-2 and losing the 2nd game 1-0.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle softball team swept Briar Cliff 3-2 and 6-3 on Thursday. … The Eagle baseball team defeated Southwestern 29-13 on Tuesday. The Eagles defeated Kansas Wesleyan 8-4 on Friday. The Eagles got swept by Kansas Wesleyan 15-5 and 4-2 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave softball team is scheduled to return to the field on Sunday at Grand View. … The Brave baseball team swept Bethany 10-0 and 6-0 on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spires softball team’s games at Columbia College, scheduled for Thursday, were postponed due to inclement weather. … The Spire baseball team defeated Avila 4-3 on Wednesday. The Spires split with William Woods on Saturday, winning the first game 4-0 and losing the 2nd game 11-1.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders softball team got swept by Mission 2-1 and 5-3 on Thursday. … The Moundbuilders baseball team lost 29-13 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Tuesday. The Moundbuilders lost 15-5 against Evangel on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior softball team got swept 3-0 and 5-3 by Mid-America Nazarene on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors went 0-2 on Saturday, losing 8-5 against Benedictine and 12-0 against Midland. … The Warrior baseball team lost 13-3 against Friends on Tuesday. The Warriors defeated Avila 13-1 on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay softball team swept Kansas Newman 14-6 and 4-1 on Wednesday. … The Bluejay baseball team lost 4-3 against McPherson on Wednesday.

YORK

The Lady Panther softball team went 1-1 on Saturday, defeating Waldorf 10-5 and losing 16-4 against Benedictine. … The Panther baseball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 4-3 on Tuesday.