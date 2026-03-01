COLLEGE – KCAC Spring Week 7 Recap

With intra-KCAC games being played on the baseball diamond, KCAC teams are beginning to make their mark in the 2026 season while the KCAC softball teams are still finishing up their early season tournament schedules before intra-KCAC games begin.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle softball team went 0-2 on Sunday, losing 7-0 against Baker and 7-1 against Midland. The Lady Eagles swept Southwestern 15-1 and 8-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles split two games Saturday, losing 13-1 against Oklahoma City and defeating Mission 7-0. … The Eagle baseball team lost 6-4 against Evangel on Tuesday. The Eagles were swept by McPherson 8-5 and 10-2 on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede softball team lost two games on Friday, losing 6-0 against Midland and 8-4 against Baker. The Lady Swedes split two games on Saturday, defeating Clarke, Iowa 7-1 and losing 13-5 against Mission. … The Swede baseball team defeated Peru State 13-2 on Sunday. The Swedes defeated York 13-12 on Tuesday. The Swedes lost 10-1 against Evangel on Friday. The Swedes swept Evangel 6-4 and 16-8 on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher softball team swept Hesston 21-3 and 3-1 on Thursday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor softball team split a doubleheader with William Baptist on Tuesday, winning the first game 3-2 and losing the 2nd game 1-0. The Lady Valor went 2-0 on Friday, defeating Oklahoma Science & Art 2-1 and Mission 6-0. The Lady Valor split two games Saturday, losing 7-1 against Greenville and defeating Iowa Morningside 8-0. … The Valor baseball team defeated Avila 6-4 on Tuesday. The Valor defeated Bethany 10-1 on Friday. The Valor got swept 6-4 and 16-8 by Bethany on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon softball team lost 6-2 against Midland on Sunday. The Lady Falcons lost two games Saturday, losing 8-0 against Doane and 4-1 against William Woods. … The Falcon baseball team lost 1-0 against Mid-America Christian on Tuesday. The Falcons got swept by Hastings 9-6 and 6-2 on Friday. The Falcons split with Hastings on Saturday, winning the first game 18-14 and losing the 2nd game 7-1.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote softball team split a doubleheader with Concordia on Tuesday, losing the first game 4-3 and winning the 2nd game 4-3. The Lady Coyotes went 0-2 on Friday, losing 8-2 against Columbia and 8-0 against Doane. The Lady Coyotes went 0-2 on Saturday losing 12-6 against Central Methodist and 5-0 against Baker. … The Coyote baseball team defeated McPherson 13-7 on Tuesday. The Coyotes swept Saint Mary 6-0 and 3-1 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog softball team got swept by Iowa Morningside 18-11 and 4-1 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog baseball team lost 13-7 against Kansas Wesleyan on Tuesday. The Bulldogs swept Avila 8-5 and 10-2 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle softball team split two games on Friday, defeating Mid-America Nazarene 4-1 and losing to Midland 6-3. The Lady Eagles lost 4-1 against Columbia on Saturday. … The Eagle baseball team lost 20-10 against Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The Eagles lost 11-7 against Tabor on Friday. The Eagles split with Tabor on Saturday, winning the first game 11-7 and losing the 2nd game 4-2.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave softball team split a doubleheader with Benedictine on Wednesday, winning the first game 3-2 and losing the second game 5-3. The Lady Braves swept Hesston 13-0 and 11-1 on Saturday. … The Braves baseball team defeated Tabor 10-0 on Tuesday. The Braves defeated Southwestern 14-4 on Friday. The Braves split with Southwestern on Saturday, losing the first game 9-8 and wining the second game 10-0.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire softball team went 0-2 on Sunday, losing 11-0 against Madonna and 4-3 against Aquinas. The Lady Spires swept Park 3-1 and 6-4 on Wednesday. The Lady Spires went 0-2 on Friday, losing 11-1 against Greenville and 9-3 against Oklahoma City. The Lady Spire went 2-0 on Saturday, defeating Graceland 11-1 and Oklahoma Science & Art 7-3. … The Spire baseball team got swept 6-0 and 3-1 by Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders softball team got swept 15-1 and 8-0 by Avila on Tuesday. … The Moundbuilders baseball team lost 12-9 against Tabor on Sunday. The Moundbuilders lost 14-4 against Ottawa on Friday. The Moundbuilders split with Ottawa on Saturday, winning the first game 9-8 and losing the 2nd game 10-0.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior softball team swept Hesston 8-5 and 11-3 on Tuesday. The Lady Warriors got swept by Cottey 7-5 and 14-4 on Saturday. … The Warrior baseball team swept a 3-game set with Dakota Wesleyan this weekend winning both ends of a doubleheader 10-8 and 6-0 on Saturday and completing the sweep with an 11-10 victory on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay softball team will return to action on Wednesday at Kansas Newman. … The Bluejays baseball team defeated Southwestern 12-9 on Sunday. The Bluejays lost 10-0 against Ottawa on Tuesday. The Bluejays defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 11-7 on Friday. The Bluejays split with Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday, losing the first game 11-7 and winning the 2nd game 4-2.

YORK

The Lady Panther softball team lost two games on Friday, losing 8-7 against Central Methodist and 12-4 against Benedictine. The Lady Panthers split two games on Saturday, losing 16-11 against Saint Mary and defeating Waldorf 7-6. … The Panther baseball team lost 13-12 against Bethany on Tuesday.