COLLEGE – KCAC Spring Week 6 Recap

While Mother Nature is not completely agreeing yet, the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is completely underway with its 2026 spring season.

KCAC baseball teams have begun playing intra-league doubleheaders and weekend 5-game series while the KCAC softball teams are wrapping up their early season tournament schedules before entering into KCAC intra league matchups.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle softball team went 1-1 on Saturday, defeating Oklahoma Panhandle 9-1 and losing 7-1 against Grand View. … The Eagle baseball team defeated Kansas Christian 13-3 on Wednesday. The Eagles were swept by Kansas Wesleyan 14-4 and 19-3 on Friday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede softball team swept Hesston 16-1 and 10-2 on Wednesday. … The Swede baseball team lost 14-2 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Monday. The Swedes lost 6-4 against Peru State on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher softball team will return to action at Central Christian for a doubleheader on Tuesday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor softball team split two games on Friday, losing 3-2 against Central Methodist and defeating Bellevue 10-5. The Lady Valor went 1-1 on Saturday, defeating Oklahoma City 3-2 and losing 3-1 against Hope International. … The Valor baseball team lost 13-10 against Ottawa on Friday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon softball team swept Hesston 24-2 and 11-2 on Monday. The Lady Falcons were swept by Mid-America Nazarene 5-2 and 10-5 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons split two games on Friday, defeating Columbia 17-3 and losing 16-6 against Oklahoma City. The Lady Falcons went 2-0 on Saturday, defeating Oklahoma Panhandle 9-1 and Bellevue 5-4. … The Falcon baseball team lost 6-3 against Mid-America Christian on Tuesday. The Falcons swept York 4-0 and 7-2 on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote softball team’s doubleheader against Hastings, scheduled for Saturday, was cancelled due to inclement weather. The Lady Coyotes game against Stephens College, scheduled for Sunday, has also been cancelled. … The Coyote baseball team lost 12-11 against Oklahoma Science & Arts on Tuesday. The Coyotes swept Avila 14-4 and 19-3 on Friday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog softball team’s doubleheader against Mid-America Nazarene, scheduled for Saturday, was cancelled due to inclement weather. … The Bulldog baseball team lost 11-10 against Sterling on Friday. The Bulldogs split a doubleheader with Sterling on Saturday, losing the opener 10-0 and wining the 2nd game 9-8.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle softball team went 2-0 on Friday, defeating Iowa Waldorf 10-1 and Wisconsin Viterbo 4-0. … The Eagle baseball team defeated Bethany 14-2 on Monday. The Eagles lost 14-2 against Mission on Tuesday. The Eagles lost 5-2 against Saint Mary on Friday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave softball team split a doubleheader with Cottey College on Tuesday, losing the opener 5-3 and winning the 2nd game 2-1. The Lady Braves went 0-2 on Saturday, losing 9-0 against Grand View and 9-1 against Missouri Baptist. … The Braves baseball team defeated Saint Mary 20-2 on Wednesday. The Braves defeated Evangel 13-10 on Friday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire softball team swept Missouri Valley 9-2 and 9-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Spires went 1-1 on Saturday, defeating Saint Ambroise 9-0 and losing 8-1 against Aquinas. … The Spire baseball team lost 10-9 against Tabor on Monday. The Spire baseball team lost 20-2 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Spires defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 5-2 on Friday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders softball team split a doubleheader with Central Christian on Tuesday, losing the opener 2-1 and winning the second game 4-3. The Lady Moundbuilders were swept by Southwestern Christian 13-0 and 12-1 on Thursday. … The Moundbuilders baseball team split a doubleheader with William Penn on Wednesday, losing the first game 8-6 and winning the 2nd game 9-7. The Moundbuilders got swept 14-4 and 15-6 by Tabor on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior softball team split a doubleheader with Hastings on Tuesday, losing the first game 11-1 and winning the 2nd game 7-6. The Lady Warriors went 0-2 on Friday, losing 6-4 against Park and 4-3 against Hannibal LaGrange. The Lady Warriors went 0-2 on Saturday, losing 10-9 against Iowa Waldorf and 8-1 against Graceland. … The Warrior baseball team lost 16-15 against Oklahoma Cit on Tuesday. The Warriors defeated McPherson 11-10 on Friday. The Warriors split a doubleheader with McPherson on Saturday, winning the opener 10-0 and losing the 2nd game 9-8.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay softball team split a doubleheader with Texas Wesleyan on Friday, losing 6-4 and wining 8-7. The Lady Bluejays were swept by Texas Wesleyan 10-0 and 8-7 on Saturday. … The Bluejay baseball team defeated Saint Mary 10-9 on Monday. The Bluejays swept Southwestern 14-4 and 15-6 on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther softball team split two games on Friday, defeating Graceland 2-1 and losing 3-2 against Park. The Lady Panthers were 1-1 on Saturday, losing 6-5 against Viterbo and defeating Iowa Waldorf 13-3. … The Panther baseball team defeated Hesston 9-7 on Wednesday. The Panthers got swept by Friends 4-0 and 7-2 on Saturday.