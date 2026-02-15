COLLEGE – KCAC Spring Week 5 Recap

Intra league play began in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference baseball season in 2026 while the KCAC softball teams are still in the midst of playing early season tournaments.

All the KCAC teams are still in the midst of learning what things will work and what won’t as they settle into the groove of the season.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle softball team lost to Cottey 5-4 on Saturday. … The Eagle baseball team split a KCAC doubleheader with Southwestern on Friday, winning the opener 13-1 and losing the 2nd game 6-4.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede softball team lost 7-0 against Columbia on Saturday. … The Swede baseball team swept Hesston on Sunday, winning 6-4 and 8-5.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher softball team split a doubleheader with Hastings on Thursday, losing the opener 6-4 and winning the 2nd game 10-2.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor softball team went 2-0 on Friday as they defeated Columbia 1-0 and Doane 8-3. … The Valor baseball team got swept 7-2 and 3-1 by Kansas Wesleyan on Friday. The Valor lost 3-2 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon softball team’s doubleheader against Benedictine scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to inclement weather. … The Falcon baseball team lost 20-13 against Oklahoma Science & Arts on Tuesday. The Falcons got swept by Ottawa 4-1 and 3-1 on Friday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote softball team defeated Panhandle State 6-2 on Friday. … The Coyote baseball team swept a doubleheader against Southwest New Mexico 24-11 and 10-3 on Tuesday. The Coyotes swept a KCAC doubleheader 7-2 and 3-1 against Evangel on Friday. The Coyotes completed the sweep with a 3-2 win on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog softball team’s doubleheader against Iowa Morningside scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to inclement weather. … The Bulldog baseball team lost 6-5 against Saint Ambrose on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle softball team swept Crowley’s Ridge 12-2 and 12-0 on Thursday. The Lady Eagles swept Crowley’s Ridge 2-1 and 10-0 on Friday. … The Eagle baseball team will return to the field on Sunday when they host Bethany for a KCAC doubleheader.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave softball team split a doubleheader with Park on Wednesday, winning 9-1 and losing 3-2. … The Braves baseball team swept Friends 4-1 and 3-1 on Friday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire softball team got swept by Concordia on Saturday, losing 4-3 and 8-7. … The Spire baseball team got swept by Tabor 4-2 and 7-3 on Friday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders softball team split a doubleheader with Graceland on Friday, losing the first game 5-1 and winning the 2nd game 5-4. … The Moundbuilders baseball team swept Peru State 10-7 and 5-0 on Sunday. The Moundbuilders lost 13-9 against Hesston on Tuesday. The Moundbuilders split a KCAC doubleheader with Avila on Friday, as they lost the opener 13-1 but won the 2nd game 6-5.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior softball team split a doubleheader with Hesston on Tuesday, losing 14-5 and winning 9-4. … The Warrior baseball team lost 5-3 against Mid-America Christian on Tuesday. The Warriors got swept 8-7 and 12-2 by York on Friday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay softball team split a doubleheader with Wayland Baptist on Friday, losing the first game 9-4 and winning the 2nd game 6-5. The Bluejays got swept by Wayland Baptist 8-5 and 7-6 on Saturday. … The Bluejay baseball team swept Saint Mary 4-2 and 7-3 on Friday.

YORK

The Lady Panther softball team split a doubleheader with Park on Saturday, losing 14-2 and winning 4-3. … The Panther baseball team lost 15-1 against Panhandle State on Sunday. The Panthers swept Sterling 8-7 and 12-2 on Friday.