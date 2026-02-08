COLLEGE – KCAC Spring Week 4 Recap

The entire Kansas Conference Athletic Conference, accept the Kansas Wesleyan, Southwestern and Saint Mary softball teams, is now in action in the 2026 spring season with differing results for each team in each sport.

The Lady Coyote softball team will begin its season on Friday at Panhandle State. The Lady Spire softball team will open the next day, Saturday, hosting Concordia in a doubleheader. The Lady Moundbuilders will open on Friday against Graceland.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Lion softball team split a doubleheader with Hastings on Thursday, winning the first game 11-3 and losing the 2nd game 2-0. The Lions split with Park on Saturday, winning 5-4 and losing 5-1. … The Lion baseball team split a doubleheader with Nelson, Texas on Friday. The Lions lost the opener 11-1 but bounced back and won the 2nd game 12-8. The Eagles swept Nelson 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede softball team lost two games on Friday, falling 13-3 against British Columbia and 13-4 against Missouri Baptist. The Lady Swedes split two games on Saturday, losing 10-2 against Huston Tillitson and defeated Texas Wesleyan 5-4. … The Swede baseball team got swept by Texas Wesleyan on Sunday, losing 15-0 and 5-1. The Swedes split a doubleheader with Hesston on Saturday, winning the opener 9-4 but losing the 2nd game 3-2.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher softball team lost two games on Friday, losing 8-4 against Concordia and 13-5 against Oklahoma City. The Lady Threshers lost 7-6 against Southern Christian on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor softball team went 2-0 on Friday as they defeated Olivet Nazarene 6-0 and St. Louis Health & Pharmacy 9-0. The Lady Valor went 2-0 on Saturday, defeating Crowley’s Ridge 16-3 and Stephens College 8-6. … The Valor baseball team swept a doubleheader against College of the Ozarks 4-1 and 3-1 on Tuesday. The Valor split a doubleheader with St. Louis Health & Pharmacy on Friday, losing the opener 1-0 but winning the 2nd game 12-6. The Valor split with St. Louis Health & Pharmacy on Saturday, wining 10-7 and losing 7-2.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon softball team lost 2-0 against British Columbia on Thursday. The Lady Falcons went 2-0 on Friday, defeating Xavier 3-0 and Mid-America Christian 10-1. … The Falcon baseball team got swept by Graceland on Friday, losing 19-7 and 10-3. The Falcons swept Graceland on Saturday, winning 10-5 and 14-3.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Coyote baseball team won two games on Friday as they defeated St. Ambrose 11-1 and William Jewell 10-3. The Coyotes split a doubleheader with Midland on Saturday, losing 18-13 in the opener and winning the second game 9-2.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog softball team won two games on Friday, defeated Stephens College 11-2 and Graceland 7-6. The Lady Bulldogs went 1-1 on Saturday as they defeated Crowley’s Ridge 6-1 and lost 8-0 against Central Methodist. … The Bulldog baseball team defeated Iowa Northwestern 18-10 on Friday. The Bulldogs split with Iowa Northwestern on Saturday losing 18-6 and winning 9-5.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle softball team lost 2-0 against British Columbia on Thursday. The Lady Eagles went 1-1 on Friday, defeating Concordia 7-6 and losing 2-1 against Nelson, Texas. … The Eagle baseball team defeated Florida Warner 13-12 on Monday. The Eagles defeated Southeastern Florida 6-5 on Friday. The Eagles split with Southeastern Florida on Saturday, losing 10-4 and winning 3-2.

OTTAWA

The Braves softball team went 2-0 on Friday as they defeated Nelson, Texas 7-2 and Xavier 18-11. The Lady Braves went 2-0 on Saturday as they defeated Missouri Baptist 5-0 and Huston Tullitson 14-0. … The Brave baseball team swept Missouri Valley on Saturday, winning 11-0 and 14-3.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire softball team will begin its season next Saturday by hosting Concordia in a doubleheader. … The Spire baseball team got swept by Dordt on Friday, losing 10-2 and 4-3. The Spire split with Dordt on Saturday, losing 5-0 and winning 10-6.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders softball team will open its season on Friday against Graceland. … The Moundbuilders baseball team got swept by Randall University 6-3 and 9-8 on Tuesday. The Moundbuilders got swept by Peru State on Saturday, losing 9-1 and 7-5.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior softball team split a doubleheader with Wayland Baptist on Friday losing the opener 11-3 and winning the second game 7-5. The Lady Warriors were swept by Wayland Baptist 11-10 and 14-6 on Saturday. … The Warrior baseball team swept Oklahoma City on Monday, winning 9-6 and 28-8. The Warriors got swept by Texas Wesleyan 5-4 and 10-3 on Friday. The Warriors split with Texas Wesleyan on Saturday, winning 12-7 and losing 10-6.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay softball team split two games on Thursday, defeating Xavier 11-10 and losing 4-3 against Nelson. The Lady Bluejays went 2-0 on Friday, defeated Mid-America Christian 8-7 and Huston Tullitson 10-9. The Lady Bluejays split two games on Saturday, losing 14-2 against Oklahoma Science & Arts and defeating Texas Wesleyan 8-6. … The Bluejay baseball team got swept by Wayland Baptist on Sunday, losing 10-6 and 5-2. The Bluejays got swept by Our Lady of Lake University 8-1 and 3-2 on Monday. The Bluejays won two games on Friday, defeating Southwestern Christian 12-1 and Mission 13-9. The Bluejays split two games on Saturday, losing 4-3 against Mid-America Nazarene and defeating Baker 6-3.

YORK

The Lady Panther softball team lost two games on Friday, losing 10-9 to Dakota Wesleyan and 2-1 against Dordt. The Lady Panthers lost two games on Saturday, losing 5-0 against Iowa Northwestern and 8-0 against Culver Stockton. … The Panther baseball team got swept 13-4 and 5-4 against Nelson, Texas on Sunday. The Panthers lost 12-6 against Tyler on Monday. The Panthers split with Panhandle State on Saturday winning 11-3 and losing 10-6.