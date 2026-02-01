COLLEGE – KCAC Spring Week 3 Recap

The 2026 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference’s spring season has begun, but only slightly, thanks to Mother Nature.

While some KCAC baseball and softball teams have begun action in different places around the country, some have yet to begin thanks to the snowstorm that hit most of the nation this past week and while some games have been postponed, some have been completely cancelled.

Here is a look at when each KCAC school will begin its 2026 spring sports season, or how they did in their season openers:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle softball team will open its season February 8 in Columbia with a game against Columbia and one against Pratt. … The Eagle’s games scheduled for this past weekend were cancelled due to weather.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede softball team will open the season on February 6 in a tournament in Mesquite, Texas. … The Swede baseball team defeated Jarvis Christian 13-1 on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Threshers softball team will open the season on February 6 in a tournament in Mesquite, Texas.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor softball team will return to action on Friday in Branson, Missouri. … The Valor baseball team will return to action on Tuesday against College of the Ozarks.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon softball team will open the season on February 5 at the Texas NAIA tournament. … The Falcon baseball team’s game against Oklahoma Science & Arts scheduled for Friday has been postponed.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote softball team will open the season on February 7 in a doubleheader against Ecclesia. … The Coyote baseball team’s doubleheader against Doane, scheduled for Saturday, has been cancelled due to weather.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog softball team will open the season on February 6 in a tournament in Branson, Missouri. … The Bulldog baseball team’s doubleheader against Hastings, scheduled for Saturday, was cancelled due to weather.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle softball team’s opening series of the season against Hesston was cancelled due to weather. … The Eagle baseball team defeated Florida Warner 14-0 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave softball team’s opening series against Hastings was cancelled due to weather. … The Braves baseball team lost 10-8 against Embry-Riddle Aeronautical on Friday. The Braves defeate4d Embry-Riddle 16-6 on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire softball team will open the season on February 14 in a doubleheader against Concordia. … The Spire baseball team will open the season on February 6 against Dordt.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders softball team will open the season on February 13 in a doubleheader against Iowa Graceland. … The Moundbuilders baseball team will open the season on February 3 against Randall.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior softball team will open the season on February 6 with a doubleheader at Wayland Baptist. … The Warrior baseball team’s game against Oklahoma City, scheduled for Saturday, was cancelled due to weather.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay softball team opens the season February 6 in a tournament in Mesquite, Texas. … The Bluejay baseball team’s series against Wayland Baptist has been postponed due to weather.

YORK

The Lady Panther softball team opens the season on February 6 in a tournament in Sioux City, Iowa. … The Panther baseball team’s season opening series against Nelson, Texas was cancelled due to weather.