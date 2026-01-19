COLLEGE – KCAC Spring Week 1 Recap

While the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is in the middle portion of the 2025-26 winter campaign, the 2026 KCAC spring sports season is scheduled to begin for some teams this week.

Here is a look at when each KCAC school will begin its 2026 spring sports season:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle softball team will open its season February 8 in Columbia with a game against Columbia and one against Pratt. … The Eagle baseball team will open the season on January 30 at Texas A&M Texarkana and play a 2nd game against Mission.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede softball team will open the season on February 6 in a tournament in Mesquite, Texas. … The Swede baseball team opens this Friday with a doubleheader at Southwestern Christian.

BETHEL

The Lady Threshers softball team will open the season on February 6 in a tournament in Mesquite, Texas.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor softball team will open the season January 30 in Branson, Missouri against Northwestern Oklahoma State University. … The Valor baseball team opens the season on Thursday at Arizona Christian.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon softball team will open the season on February 5 at the Texas NAIA tournament. … The Falcon baseball team opens the season on Saturday against Oklahoma City.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote softball team will open the season on February 7 in a doubleheader against Ecclesia. … The Coyote baseball team opens the season on Friday at Southwestern New Mexico.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog softball team will open the season on February 6 in a tournament in Branson, Missouri. … The Bulldog baseball team opens the season on Friday at St. Thomas Florida.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle softball team will open the season on January 30 in a doubleheader in Hesston. … The Eagle baseball team opens the season Friday against Peru State.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave softball team will open the season on January 31 with a doubleheader against Hastings. … The Braves baseball team opens the season January 28 at Arizona Christian.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire softball team will open the season on February 14 in a doubleheader against Concordia. … The Spires baseball team opens the season February 6 against Dordt.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders softball team will open the season on February 13 in a doubleheader against Iowa Graceland. … The Moundbuilders baseball team opens the season February 3 at Randall.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior softball team will open the season on February 6 with a doubleheader at Wayland Baptist. … The Warrior baseball team opens the season Friday at Nelson, Texas.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay softball team opens the season February 6 in a tournament in Mesquite, Texas. … The Bluejay baseball team opens the season Friday at Louisiana State-Shrevport.

YORK

The Lady Panther softball team opens the season on February 6 in a tournament in Sioux City, Iowa. … The Panther baseball team opens the season January 30 at Nelson.