COLLEGE – KCAC Spring Week 1 Recap

While half of the nation is still competing with Mother Nature’s winter fury, the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference has begun its 2026 spring season.

While some baseball games were played, some also fell victim to Mother Nature as Kansas Wesleyan’s opening series of the season was cancelled due to the snowstorm.

Here is a look at when each KCAC school will begin its 2026 spring sports season, or how they did in their season openers:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle softball team will open its season February 8 in Columbia with a game against Columbia and one against Pratt. … The Eagle baseball team will open the season on January 30 at Texas A&M Texarkana and play a 2nd game against Mission.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede softball team will open the season on February 6 in a tournament in Mesquite, Texas. … The Swede baseball team opened the season on Thursday getting swept by Southwestern Christian, 6-1 and 13-6.

BETHEL

The Lady Threshers softball team will open the season on February 6 in a tournament in Mesquite, Texas.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor softball team will open the season January 30 in Branson, Missouri against Northwestern Oklahoma State University. … The Valor baseball team opened the season on Thursday, losing 4-1 against Arizona Christian. The Valor lost 11-4 against Embry-Riddle Aeronautical on Friday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon softball team will open the season on February 5 at the Texas NAIA tournament. … The Falcon baseball team opened the season on Thursday with a doubleheader sweep against Park City, winning 5-2 and 4-2.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote softball team will open the season on February 7 in a doubleheader against Ecclesia. … The Coyote baseball team had its season-opening series against Southwest New Mexico cancelled due to weather.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog softball team will open the season on February 6 in a tournament in Branson, Missouri. … The Bulldog baseball team opened the season on Friday and Saturday getting swept in a 3-game set against Southwestern Christian, losing 16-6, 3-0 and 13-3.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle softball team will open the season on January 30 in a doubleheader in Hesston. … The Eagle baseball team opened the season on Thursday with a doubleheader sweep against Peru State, winning 12-2 and 8-0.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave softball team will open the season on January 31 with a doubleheader against Hastings. … The Braves baseball team opens the season January 28 at Arizona Christian.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire softball team will open the season on February 14 in a doubleheader against Concordia. … The Spire baseball team will open the season on February 6 against Dordt.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders softball team will open the season on February 13 in a doubleheader against Iowa Graceland. … The Moundbuilders baseball team will open the season on February 3 against Randall.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior softball team will open the season on February 6 with a doubleheader at Wayland Baptist. … The Warrior baseball team opened the season on Friday getting swept by Nelson, Texas 12-7 and 12-5.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay softball team opens the season February 6 in a tournament in Mesquite, Texas. … The Bluejay baseball team opened the season on Thursday, getting swept by Louisiana State-Shreveport 7-0 and 5-2. The third game of the series was cancelled due to weather.

YORK

The Lady Panther softball team opens the season on February 6 in a tournament in Sioux City, Iowa. … The Panther baseball team opens the season January 30 at Nelson.