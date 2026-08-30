COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 3 Recap

The first week of Kanas Collegiate Athletic Conference football for 2026 is now in the books as Friends, Southwestern, McPherson, Ottawa, Evangel and Tabor all earned victories in the first week of KCAC football Saturday night.

While the KCAC football teams saw their first action on Saturday, the remainder of the KCAC fall sports teams were busy settling into the groove of playing on a frequent basis.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Stephens 3-2 on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Central Christian 3-0 on Friday. …The Eagle men’s soccer team lost 9-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Eagles lost 6-1 against Park on Saturday. … The Eagle football team lost its season opener 48-7 against McPherson.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team lost 3-0 against Doane on Tuesday. The Lady Swedes lost 3-0 against Baker on Friday. … The Lady Swede soccer team lost 6-3 against Hesston on Saturday. … The Swede men’s soccer team lost 2-1 against Kansas Christian on Wednesday. The Swedes lost 3-0 against Hesston on Saturday. … The Swede football team suffered an 85-10 loss against Friends in their season opener on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Threshers soccer team lost 3-0 against Northwestern on Saturday. … The Thresher’s men’s soccer team lost 7-0 against Northwestern on Saturday. … The Threshers football team suffered a 48-14 loss against Southwestern in their season-opener on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team defeated Central Methodist 3-2 on Tuesday in the Oklahoma City Stars Invitational. The Lady Valor went 1-1 on Friday as they defeated Texas A&M-Texarkana 3-1 and lost 3-0 against Texas Wesleyan in the Texas Two-Step tournament. The Lady Valor went 0-2 on Saturday, losing 3-2 against Our Lady of the Lake and 3-1 against Nelson. … – The Lady Valor soccer team lost 3-0 against John Brown on Monday. The Lady Valor lost 5-0 against William Baptist on Saturday. … The Valor men’s soccer team defeated Mission 3-0 on Monday. … The Valor football team opened the season with a 73-7 victory against Saint Mary on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team went 1-1 on Friday in the Eutectics Classic as they defeated St. Louis Health Sciences & Pharmacy 3-1 and lost 3-2 against Freed-Hardeman. The Lady Falcons went 0-2 on Saturday, losing 3-0 against John Brown and 3-1 against William Penn. … The Lady Falcon soccer team lost 4-0 against Oral Roberts on Sunday. … The Falcon men’s soccer team opened the season on Wednesday with a 2-1 victory against Oklahoma City. The Falcons lost 4-2 against Southwestern Christian on Saturday. … The Falcons football team opened the season with an 85-10 victory against Bethany on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team defeated Stephens 3-0 on Friday in the Kansas Wesleyan tournament. The Lady Coyotes lost 3-1 against Oklahoma City on Saturday. … The Lady Coyote soccer team lost 1-0 against Mid-America Nazarene on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s soccer team defeated Doane 6-1 on Saturday. … The Coyote football team lost 33-6 against Ottawa on Saturday in their season opener.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday in the Nelson/Texas Wesleyan Invitational as they defeated Our Lady of the Lake 3-0 and Nelson 3-1. The Lady Bulldogs went 2-0 on Saturday, defeating Texas Wesleyan 3-0 and Texas A&M Texarkana 3-0. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team defeated Hesston 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Doane 3-1 on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Mid-America Christian on Saturday. … The Bulldog football team opened the season with a 48-7 victory against Avila.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team went 0-2 on Thursday in the Midlands Showdown, as they lost 3-1 against Viterbo and 3-0 against Iowa Northwestern. The Lady Eagles went 0-2 on Friday in the Midlands Showdown as they lost 3-1 against Missouri Baptist and 3-0 against Midland. The Lady Eagle soccer team lost 2-1 against Lindsey Wilson on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated Avila 9-0 on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Baker 1-0 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team opened the season with a 3-2 victory against Baker on Tuesday. The Lady Braves went 1-1 on Saturday in the Kansas Wesleyan tournament as they defeated Stephens 3-0 and lost 3-1 against Oklahoma City. … The Lady Brave soccer team lost 1-0 against Missouri Baptist on Wednesday. The Lady Braves lost 6-0 against Benedictine on Saturday. … The Braves men’s soccer team defeated Mid-America Nazarene 1-0 on Thursday. The Braves lost 2-1 against Benedictine on Saturday. … The Brave football team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 33-6 on Saturday in their season opener.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team lost 3-0 against Park on Friday in the Park tournament. The Lady Spire went 2-0 on Saturday, defeating William Baptist 3-0 and Hannibal LaGrange 3-0. … The Lady Spire soccer team lost 2-1 against Stephens on Wednesday. … The Spire men’s soccer team opened the season on Wednesday losing a 2-1 match against Briar Cliff. The Spires lost 3-0 against Dordt on Saturday. … The Spire football team lost 73-7 against Evangel on Saturday in the season opener.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team went 0-2 on Friday in the Park Invitational as they lost 3-1 against Hannibal La Grange and 3-1 against Wayland Baptist. The Lady Moundbuilders went 1-1 on Saturday, losing to Park 3-0 and defeating Doane 3-2. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team lost 4-1 against Southwestern Christian on Monday. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team lost 2-1 against Iowa Northeastern on Thursday. … The Moundbuilders football team defeated Bethel 48-14 on Saturday in their season-opener.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday in the Manhattan Christian Invitational as they defeated Cottey 3-0 and Dallas Christian 3-2. The Lady Warriors defeated Manhattan Christian 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Warrior soccer team lost 4-1 against Southeastern Christian on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s soccer team lost 8-0 against Southwest Baptist on Saturday. … The Warrior football team lost 41-28 against Tabor on Saturday in their season opener.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team went 0-2 on Wednesday as they lost 3-1 against Mid-America Christian and 3-0 against Baker. The Lady Bluejays went 1-1 on Saturday, defeating Valley City State 3-0 and losing 3-0 against the College of Saint Mary. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team lost 2-0 against Texas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays lost 1-0 against Baker on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team lost 3-1 against Mid-America Christian on Wednesday. … The Bluejay football team defeated Sterling 41-28 on Saturday in their season opener.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team lost 3-0 against Midland on Tuesday in their season-opener. The Lady Panthers split a pair of matches in St. Louis on Friday, losing 3-1 against William Penn and defeating Brescia 3-0. … The Lady Panther soccer team kicked to a 2-2 tie with Doane on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers tied Mount Mary 2-2 on Saturday. … The Panther men’s soccer team defeated Doane 4-1 on Wednesday. The Panthers defeated Mount Mary 5-3 on Saturday.

2026 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Ottawa 1 0 1 0

Tabor 1 0 1 0

Avila 0 0 0 1

Saint Mary 0 0 0 1

Kan. Wesleyan 0 1 0 1

Sterling 0 1 0 1

Kessinger Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Friends 1 0 1 0

Southwestern 1 0 1 0

Evangel 0 0 1 0

McPherson 0 0 1 0

Bethany 0 1 0 1

Bethel 0 1 0 1

August 29

Friends 85, Bethany 10

Southwestern 48, Bethel 14

McPherson 48, Avila 7

Ottawa 33, Kansas Wesleyan 6

Evangel 73, Saint Mary 7

Tabor 41, Sterling 28

September 5

Bethany at Kansas Wesleyan

Bethel at McPherson

Evangel at Sterling

Avila at Friends

Ottawa at Saint Mary

Tabor at Southwestern

2026 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

Sterling 0 0 4 0

McPherson 0 0 6 2

Ottawa 0 0 2 1

Avila 0 0 5 3

Evangel 0 0 4 4

Saint Mary 0 0 3 3

Kan. Wesleyan 0 0 3 4

York 0 0 2 3

Friends 0 0 3 5

Southwestern 0 0 1 3

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 2 9

Tabor 0 0 1 8

Bethel 0 0 0 3

Bethany 0 0 0 5

2026 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 2 0 0 1 0 0

York 2 0 0 0 0 0

Evangel 1 0 1 0 0 0

Ottawa 1 1 1 0 0 0

Kan. Wesleyan 1 1 0 0 0 0

Southwestern 0 1 0 0 0 0

Tabor 0 1 0 0 0 0

Friends 1 1 0 0 0 0

Sterling 0 1 0 0 0 0

Saint Mary 0 2 0 0 0 0

McPherson 0 2 0 0 0 0

Bethel 0 2 2 0 0 0

Bethany 0 2 0 0 0 0

Avilan 0 2 0 0 1 0

2026 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

McPherson 0 0 0 3 0 0

York 0 0 0 0 0 2

Avila 0 0 0 0 0 1

Bethel 0 0 0 1 1 0

Kansas Wesleyan0 0 0 1 1 0

Evangel 0 0 0 1 2 0

Bethany 0 0 0 0 1 0

Friends 0 0 0 0 1 0

Southwestern 0 0 0 0 1 0

Sterling 0 0 0 0 1 0

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 0 0 2 0

Saint Mary 0 0 0 0 2 0

Tabor 0 0 0 0 2 0

Ottawa 0 0 0 0 3 0