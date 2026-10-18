COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 10 Recap

The 2026 football leaders remained the same after the 7th week of football action in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Saturday.

Friends defeated McPherson 48-24 to remain atop the Kessinger Division in a battle of the top two teams in the division while Ottawa improved to 4-3, 2-0 with a 38-35 victory against Evangel to remain atop the Bissell Division.

Kansas Wesleyan defeated Saint Mary 49-3 Saturday to improve to 5-2, 3-1 and remain in 2nd place behind Ottawa.

Tabor defeated Bethel 53-20, Southwestern defeated Sterling 31-10 and Avila defeated Bethany 36-14 in other KCAC football action on Saturday.

McPherson leads the KCAC volleyball standings with a 19-3, 7-0 record while Bethel is in 2nd place at 10-8, 7-1 and Ottawa is in 3rd place with an 8-9, 5-2 record. Kansas Wesleyan is in 10th place with a 12-11, 2-4 record.

Ottawa is in 1st place in the KCAC men’s soccer standings with a 10-1-2, 7-0-1 record while Oklahoma Wesleyan is in 2nd with an 8-1-4, 8-1-3 record and Friends is in 3rd with a 10-3-1, 8-1-0 record. Kansas Wesleyan is in 11th place with a 7-6-1, 3-5-1 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan leads the KCAC women’s soccer standings with a 10-2-3, 9-0-1 record while McPherson is in 2nd at 11-2-1, 7-1-1, and Friends is in 3rd place with an 8-3-1, 7-1-0 record. Kansas Wesleyan is in 5th place with a 7-4-3, 6-1-2 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Friends 3-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 3-2 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team lost 2-0 against Friends on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Tabor 4-1 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team lost 5-0 against Friends on Wednesday. The Eagles lost 3-1 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Eagle football team defeated Bethany 36-14 on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team lost to York 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 3-0 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Lady Swede soccer team lost 4-0 against York on Wednesday. … The Swede men’s soccer team lost 6-0 against York on Wednesday. … The Swede football team lost 36-14 against Avila on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team lost 3-0 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers defeated Friends 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Thresher soccer team lost 3-0 against McPherson on Thursday. The Lady Threshers lost 3-0 against Friends on Saturday. … The Thresher men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against McPherson on Thursday. The Threshers lost 9-0 against Friends on Saturday. … The Thresher football team lost 53-20 against Tabor on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team defeated College of the Ozarks 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Valor lost 3-1 against Sterling on Saturday. … The Lady Valor soccer team tied Southwestern 1-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated Sterling 2-1 on Saturday. … The Valor men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Southwestern on Wednesday. The Valor defeated Sterling 5-0 on Saturday. … The Valor football team lost 38-35 against Ottawa on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team lost 3-2 against Avila on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons lost 3-0 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon soccer team defeated Avila 2-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons defeated Bethel 3-0 on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s soccer team defeated Avila 5-0 on Wednesday. The Falcons defeated Bethel 9-0 on Saturday. … The Falcon football team defeated McPherson 48-24 on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team defeated Haskell 3-0 on Monday. The Lady Coyotes lost 3-1 against Sterling on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes lost 3-1 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Coyote soccer team defeated Sterling 6-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes tied Oklahoma Wesleyan 2-2 on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s soccer team defeated Sterling 2-0 on Wednesday. The Coyotes tied Oklahoma Wesleyan 2-2 on Saturday. … The Coyote football team defeated Saint Mary 49-3 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Bethel 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Southwestern 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team defeated Bethel 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Southwestern 2-0 on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team defeated Bethel 1-0 on Thursday. The Bulldogs tied Southwestern 1-1 on Saturday. … The Bulldog football team lost 48-24 against Friends on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Saint Mary 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Kansas Wesleyan 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Saint Mary 5-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles tied Kansas Wesleyan 2-2 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team tied Saint Mary 0-0 on Wednesday. The Eagles tied Kansas Wesleyan 2-2 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team defeated Bethany 3-0 on Saturday. … The Brave football team defeated Evangel 38-35 on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Spires defeated York 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Spire soccer team lost 5-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Spires lost 1-0 against York on Saturday. … The Spire men’s soccer team tied Oklahoma Wesleyan 0-0 on Wednesday. The Spires defeated York 4-1 on Saturday. … The Spire football team lost 49-3 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team defeated Haskell 3-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 3-0 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team tied Evangel 1-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 2-0 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team defeated Evangel 1-0 on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders tied McPherson 1-1 on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders football team defeated Sterling 31-10 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors defeated Evangel 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Warrior soccer team lost 6-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors lost 2-1 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s soccer team lost 2-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Warriors lost 5-0 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Warriors football team lost 31-10 against Southwestern on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team defeated Manhattan Christian 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays defeated Avila 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team lost 4-1 against Avila on Saturday. … The Bluejays men’s soccer team defeated Avila 3-1 on Saturday. … The Bluejay football team defeated Bethel 53-20 on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team lost 3-0 against Nebraska Kearney on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Bethany 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 3-0 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Lady Panther soccer team defeated Bethany 4-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Saint Mary 1-0 on Saturday. … The Panther men’s soccer team defeated Bethany 6-0 on Wednesday. The Panthers lost 4-1 against Saint Mary on Saturday.

2026 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Ottawa 2 0 4 3

Kan. Wesleyan 3 1 5 2

Avila 2 1 3 4

Tabor 2 1 3 4

Sterling 0 2 2 4

Saint Mary 0 4 0 7

Kessinger Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Friends 4 0 7 0

McPherson 3 1 6 1

Southwestern 2 1 5 2

Evangel 1 2 4 3

Bethel 0 3 1 5

Bethany 0 3 1 7

Saturday, October 17

Kansas Wesleyan 49, Saint Mary 3

Tabor 53, Bethel 20

Ottawa 38, Evangel 35

Friends 48, McPherson 24

Southwestern 31, Sterling 10

Avila 36, Bethany 14

Saturday, October 24

Kansas Wesleyan at Sterling

McPherson at Saint Mary

Southwestern at Friends

Avila at Evangel

Ottawa at Tabor

2026 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

McPherson 7 0 19 3

Bethel 7 1 10 8

Ottawa 5 2 8 9

Okla. Wesleyan 6 3 11 14

Avila 5 3 14 12

Sterling 5 3 14 3

Evangel 4 3 14 11

Saint Mary 3 4 10 12

Tabor 3 4 10 14

Kan. Wesleyan 2 4 12 11

York 2 5 8 14

Bethany 1 6 6 16

Southwestern 1 6 8 12

Friends 0 7 8 15

2026 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Ottawa 10 1 2 7 0 1

Okla. Wesleyan 8 1 4 8 1 3

Friends 10 3 1 8 1 0

McPherson 6 4 4 5 1 3

York 9 3 1 6 2 1

Saint Mary 5 5 3 5 3 1

Southwestern 5 8 1 5 4 1

Evangel 4 6 2 3 5 1

Bethel 3 8 4 3 6 1

Kan. Wesleyan 7 6 1 3 5 1

Tabor 2 7 3 2 5 2

Avilan 2 12 1 2 7 1

Sterling 2 14 0 1 9 0

Bethany 3 10 0 0 8 0

2026 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 9 0 1 10 2 3

McPherson 7 1 1 11 2 1

Friends 7 1 0 8 3 1

Avila 6 1 2 8 3 2

Kan. Wesleyan 6 1 2 7 4 3

Southwestern 5 3 2 6 7 2

York 4 5 0 6 5 2

Tabor 4 5 0 5 7 2

Evangel 3 3 3 4 7 3

Ottawa 2 6 0 3 9 0

Saint Mary 1 7 1 2 9 1

Sterling 1 8 1 3 11 1

Bethel 1 8 1 2 10 1

Bethany 0 7 0 0 9 0