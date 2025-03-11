College Bull Production Sale Planned

Colby Community College will host its annual Bull Production Sale and Seminar on Friday, March 21, at the Beef Unit on the college farm, located at 2002 County Road 23, east of Colby.

Prospective buyers are welcome to view cattle at their convenience leading up to the sale. The event schedule includes:

11:00 a.m. – Bull Sale Seminar: Understanding and Utilizing EPDs for Sire Selection, presented by Dr. Emma Briggs

Noon – Complimentary lunch

1:00 p.m. – Bull Sale

The sale will feature yearlings and 18-month-old bulls from 17 consignors, along with home-raised heifers. The eight breeds represented are Angus, Balancer/Gelbvieh, Charolais, Red Angus, Salers, Shorthorn, SimAngus, and Simmental.Online bidders must be registered with DVAuction before the event begins.