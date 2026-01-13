Coaching Legend Remembered

A long-time former Salina coach is being remembered. Dennis “Denny” Wahlgren passed away on January 4th.

From a young newspaper delivery boy, to a master’s degree graduate, to an implausible State Champion, Denny was steadfast and resilient in every endeavor.

Wahlgren coached basketball at Salina Central, Salina South, and Buhler High Schools, as well as Kansas Wesleyan University.

Among his coaching accomplishments, Wahlgren guided Salina Central on a miraculous run to the 1982 – 1983 class 5A Basketball State Championship. The team finished the regular season with just a 6 -13 record, before going on a historic run to win five straight postseason games, including the state final by three points. The team was part of the first class of the Mustang Hall of Fame.

Following retirement, Denny was still known by most as “Coach,” for his lifelong commitment to the basketball court and classroom. He occasionally helped with basketball broadcasts on KSAL Radio, providing color commentary.

Wahlgren also found joy in music and community, sharing his voice in the church choir and the Salina Chorale, and enjoyed playing pickleball with all comers.

A Memorial Service will be held on January 19th at 10:00 AM at Trinity United Methodist Church, Salina with a reception to follow. A private interment will be arranged at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or the Jimmy V Foundation, in care of Ryan Mortuary.