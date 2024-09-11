CO2 Leak Prompts Fire Department Response

The Salina Fire Department on Wednesday responded to the former Prickly Pear restaurant at 123 S. Santa Fe for the reports of a CO2 alarm going off in the basement.

According to the agency, upon arrival the Hazmat Engine crew found construction workers waiting outside. Crews entered the building and began monitoring the atmosphere inside the building.

The crews were able to confirm a CO2 leak from the beverage dispensing system in the basement. An additional engine was requested by the hazmat engine to assist with ventilation and additional personnel.

Fans were used to ventilate the building.

Once the building was clear of the CO2 the building was turned back over to the construction crews.