Final Beam Milestone

Salina Family Healthcare Center celebrated an important milestone in the construction of its new 76,000-square-foot facility with the placement of the final beam.

According to the organization, members of the Salina Family Healthcare Executive Team, Board of Directors, Finance Committee, and the Healthy Salina, Healthy Kansas Steering Committee gathered to mark the occasion and celebrate the progress of the new building.

The new facility will bring medical, behavioral health, dental, eye care, and pharmacy services together under one roof and provide additional space to care for patients. The project will help improve access to care, reduce barriers for patients, and create a more connected experience for those that we serve.

The building will also support the growth of Salina Family Healthcare’s residency programs. The Clinical Pharmacy Residency Program will expand from one to two residents each year, while the Smoky Hill Family Medicine Residency Program will grow from 15 to 18 residents.

The placement of the final beam is an exciting moment as construction continues. This building represents our commitment to expanding access to compassionate, comprehensive care and strengthening the future of healthcare in our region. We are grateful to everyone who has helped make this vision a reality, and we look forward to welcoming patients into this new space.