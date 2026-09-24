Battered Woman, Child Prompt Arrest

At about 10:00 PM on Wednesday officers responded to a residence in south Salina in reference to an active domestic. The caller was a child in the residence.

Upon arrival at the residence, officers contacted an adult female. She reported a known associate, identified as William Ogozaly (31) began yelling at her and then began striking and kicking her in the head and body area. Ogozaly also began choking the victim.

During the incident, the child attempted to stop Ogozaly and was also struck by Ogozaly.

Ogozaly dragged the victim through the residence while he continued striking and kicking the victim. He also continually threatened to kill the victim.

The child then called 911.

Ogozaly was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Saline County Jail in reference Aggravated Domestic Battery, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Kidnapping, multiple accounts of Criminal Threat, Domestic Battery and Battery.

The victim was taken to Salina Regional Health Center due to multiple injuries.