Clerk Saves Woman From Scam

An alert cashier saved a Salina woman from becoming a scam victim.

According to Salina Police, the 72-year-old woman reported she was contacted over the phone phone by someone who claimed to be with Apple Security. The suspect told the victim there was a $249.95 charge on her account and they she would need to be transferred to someone with Sunflower Bank.

She next spoke with someone claiming to be with the bank who advised she had a charge of $22,800 due to a virus from a “child porn site.” The victim was told to get rid of the charge she needed to go to her bank and withdraw the money out of her account. She was then told to take the money to a Bitcoin machine at 2140 W. Crawford and deposit it.

When the victim went to deposit the money in the machine, the cashier at the business intervened and told the victim she was being scammed. The victim did not place any money in the machine and returned it to her account before contacting the police.

The Salina Police Department commends the cashier for protecting their customer. They remind citizens legitimate businesses such as Apple or your bank will not order you you to send money through Bitcoin. If someone is calling you advising you need to send money to fix a problem speak with your bank or law enforcement before acting.