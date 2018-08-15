Salina, KS

“Clear the Shelters” Pet Adoption Event in Salina

Todd PittengerAugust 15, 2018

The Salina Animal Shelter will participate in a nationwide pet adoption effort this weekend.

According to the City of Salina, Salina Animal Services will participate in “Clear the Shelters”, a nationwide pet adoption drive where adoption fees are waived.

Although the exact list of adoptable pets is not known at this time, the shelter anticipates that approximately 50 pets will be available to adopt. Interested adopters are encouraged to follow Salina Animal Services on Facebook for updates.

Adopted pets will be:

  • Spayed/neutered
  • Micro-chipped
  • Vaccinated with age-appropriate vaccines
  • Wormed
  • Flea-treated
  • Given pet-related goodies by the Hill’s Pet Nutrition Inc. team

Since “Clear the Shelters” was established in 2015, more than 150,000 pets have been adopted through hundreds of participating shelters that have teamed up with NBC and Telemundo owned stations.

The “Clear the Shelters” event in Salina is this Saturday at the Salina Animal Shelter, 329 N. 2nd Street,  from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

