Clay Center Shuts Out Abilene 29-0 in Opener

What a difference a year made for the Clay Center Tigers under second year Head Coach Ted Brown. Brown inherited just one returning starter in his first year as head coach and it reflected in his team’s 2-7 record in 2018. Fast forward to this season and Clay Center brought back 7 starters on offense and 8 on defense. It showed as they dominated Abilene 29-0 at Cowboy Stadium Friday night.

The Tigers scored on their second possession on a 20 yard run by Junior Blake Frederick to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead, after the extra point, with 1:15 to play in the first quarter. Clay Center would score on their next possession on a 9 yard pass play from Senior Quarterback Cooper Glavin to Sophomore Logan Mullin. Senior Jake Ferguson would add the 2 point conversion to give the Tigers a 15-0 advantage with 9:47 to play in the second quarter and that would be the score at halftime.

Clay Center would score on their first two series of the second half. The first touchdown was scored by Glavin on a 3 yard touchdown run with 4:48 to play in the 3rd quarter to extend the Tiger lead to 21-0. Junior Keegan McDonald scored on the Tigers next possession on a 6 yard run. Junior Tanner Demars added the 2 point conversion reception for the final points of the game for Clay Center.

Unofficially Clay Center totaled 344 yards on the night. The Tigers rushed for 245 yards and passed for 99. Glavin, who started last year at quarterback, passed for 99 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 96 yards and another score. He did throw 2 first half interceptions.

Abilene was limited to 103 yards of total offense and managed only 26 in the first half.

The Cowboys will travel to Concordia next Friday. The Panthers opened the season with a loss at Wamego 41-12. Clay Center will travel to Marysville. The Bulldogs used a second half comeback in their 34-22 victory over defending NCKL Champions Chapman.