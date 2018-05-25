Salina, KS

Classic Chevy Truck Stolen

KSAL StaffMay 25, 2018
Saline County Sheriff truck

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a restored Chevy pickup truck from a garage in northeast Saline County.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a classic 1972 Chevy Cheyenne pickup was stolen from a garage in the 5600 block of N. Solomon Road.

Deputies say sometime between 8:45pm Wednesday and 8:15am Thursday, someone walked into the garage where the truck was parked, started it with the key that was left in the vehicle and drove away.

The orange and white truck is valued at $20,000 and has a black bed cover with an antique Kansas tag: 237 629.

