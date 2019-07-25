Classic Cars Rolling Into Salina

They have started rolling across the Midwest, and across Kansas, with a final destiantion of Salina Oakdale Park was a flurry of activity Wednesday as some of the most iconic vehicle of all time began arriving in Salina in advance of one of the biggest events of its kind in the Midwest. Classic cars and classic stars will all be a part of the 2019 Leadsled Spectacular Car Show.

Organizer Jerry Titus tells KSAL News that visitors will be treated to over 2,000 classic car entries, parked under the shade trees in Oakdale Park. Along with the cars, there will be booths, concessions, and entertainment throughout the park.

Thursday night many of the cars from the show will cruise. Due to construction on Santa Fe,the cruise route will be a little different again this year. The cruise, which is expected to last an hour, will start at Oakdale Park and then travel west on Mulberry St., south on S. Fifth St., west on South St., north on Seventh St. to Elm St., and then conclude by exiting left or right.

The Salina Police Department will manage any temporary traffic delays along the route. The cruise begins at 7:30.

Friday night many of the cars will drag race at the East Crawford Recreation Area.

Saturday night there is a “One Night With Elvis” concert at the Stiefel Theatre, featuring Victor Trevino Jr. and Eddie Valen.

The Ol’School Vintage Home Marketplace, which will be held inside two of the air-conditioned the buildings at the Saline County Expo Center, will be back again this year. It will feature vintage, original, re-purposed, retro home goods. Things like cowboy/western, Victorian, mid century modern furniture and decor, vintage boutique dress apparel, jewelry, watches, colored bathtubs, sinks, stools, stoves, fridges, home interior and exterior architectural salvage, windows, trim, fencing, patio furniture, and more. Anything “old, used, or kool” is welcome at the marketplace.

At high noon on Friday there will be a special sale at the Salina Auto Auction featuring KKOA hot rods, Kustoms, and hot rodding projects.

A classic TV star will be a part of the car show again this year. Linda Purl, who has a appeared in multiple movies and TV series including featured roles in “Happy Days” and “The Office”, will appear at the show this year.