CKF Expands Partnership With Salina Family Healthcare

A Salina-based organization which provides support to those with addiction issues is expanding an existing partnership with a local healthcare provider.

CKF Addiction Treatment is expanding its existing partnership with Salina Family Healthcare, further enhancing access to essential medical services for patients. In addition to having a dedicated peer mentor onsite Monday through Friday, CKF will now collaborate with Salina Family’s Healthcare on Wheels Mobile Medical Clinic to ensure patients receive the medical care they need for positive, long-term health outcomes

According to CKF, this partnership brings much-needed primary care directly to patients, helping them access medical support while continuing their addiction recovery journey. By integrating healthcare with addiction treatment, CKF ensures that both the physical and addiction health needs of their patients are addressed in a comprehensive and holistic manner.

“We are committed to improving the lives of our patients by offering seamless access to both addiction treatment and medical care,” said Kara Fiske, President & CEO of CKF Addiction Treatment. “With this expanded partnership, we are able to offer these vital services to our Bridgehouse program participants and soon to our residential patients, removing barriers and helping them focus on their recovery.”

The Healthcare on Wheels Mobile Medical Clinic will provide services such as general health check-ups, chronic disease management, and preventative care, ensuring that CKF patients receive timely and convenient medical support. This integrated approach aims to improve health and recovery outcomes by addressing all aspects of patient care.

This expanded partnership is a significant step in CKF’s mission to provide comprehensive care. Together, CKF Addiction Treatment and Salina Family Healthcare are committed to providing patient-centered care that integrates physical and addiction health services, empowering individuals on their journey to recovery and long-term wellness.