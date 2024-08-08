CKF Expanding Into Topeka

A Salina-based organization which provides support to those with addiction issues is expanding into the capital city of Kansas. CKF is planning to open a facility in Topeka offering treatment to women battling addiction

Bridgehouse-Topeka, a program of CKF Addiction Treatment and a new beacon of hope for women struggling with addiction, will officially open its doors on September 18th with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

According to CKF, this marks the establishment of Kansas’ 9th designated women’s program, dedicated to providing specialized addiction health care services tailored to the unique needs of women and their children.

Bridgehouse is more than just an outpatient service; it is a comprehensive program designed to address the complexities of addiction through a holistic approach. By focusing on the social determinants of health—such as housing stability, employment, education, and access to healthcare—Bridgehouse aims to empower women to achieve not only recovery but also long-term well-being for themselves and their families.

“Our mission with the Bridgehouse program is to create a safe, nurturing environment where women can heal, grow, and build a future free from the constraints of addiction,” said Kara Fiske, Chief Executive Officer of CKF Addiction Treatment. “By addressing the root causes of addiction and providing support for the entire family, we are setting a new standard for women’s addiction treatment in Kansas.”

The agency believes Bridgehouse is poised to make a significant impact in the lives of women and their children across Kansas. By offering an integrated approach to addiction treatment and addressing the broader social factors that contribute to health and recovery, Bridgehouse is helping to create a brighter, healthier future for families.

Central Kansas Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation which has been providing quality, effective and innovative substance use disorder treatment and prevention services since 1967. With offices in Salina, Abilene, McPherson and Junction City, CKF offers a variety of treatment options for individuals experiencing differing levels of substance use problems; including residential, outpatient, detoxification, medication assisted treatment, technology based services, family support services, and education.