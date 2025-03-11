City’s Litigation over Cozy Tops $535,000

It’s a number that would buy a lot of hamburgers at the Cozy Inn. According to the City of Salina, legal fees to stop the progress of a mural on the Cozy’s north wall now stands at $538,000.

Interim City Manager Jacob Wood joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at issues around Salina including the litigation that remains in motion.

At issue is a mural which was started on the outside of the building. The City contends the project began without the restaurant first getting the proper permits. Officials halted the project, prompting a lawsuit fueled by the Kansas Justice Institute.

The mural, includes images of hamburgers with printed words reading “Don’t Fear the smell! The fun is inside!!”

The lawsuit contends that Salina City signage code is a free speech violation.

In March of 2024, commissioners agreed not to pursue any penalties or fines against the Cozy Inn, from the time the case began until the time it is concluded, as long as the business maintains the status quo of the mural in question, not altering it in any way.