CityGo to Celebrate 10 Years

KSAL StaffNovember 13, 2018

The CityGo bus service will celebrate 10 years in Salina this weekend.  2018 marks the 10th year of operation for CityGo, Salina’s fixed route bus service.

To celebrate, OCCK Transportation is planning a Birthday Bash to be held this Saturda. It will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Transportation facility at 340 N. Santa Fe.

There will be food trucks, live music by Cheryl Rutz & Lewis Street Soul, an inflatable bounce house, games and raffle items.  The general public is invited, and those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

The event will be moved inside the garage in the case of cold or inclement weather.

Also, free rides will be given to all CityGo passengers on November 17, 2018, in honor of the event.

CityGo began operating on November 17, 2008 with three routes.  Since that time, service has expanded to include five routes covering more than 80% of Salina.

More than 2,000,000 rides have been given.

