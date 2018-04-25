CityGo Stop Closed During Construction

Downtown construction is prompting a bus stop to temporarily close.

The CityGo bus stop at Santa Fe & Mulberry, serving the Blue, Red, Yellow and Green Routes, is closed temporarily.

The City of Salina is starting work on the upgrades to Santa Fe. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Customers are encouraged to use alternate stops in that area, including the transfer station located at 7th and Walnut, or the stops at Salina Regional Health Center.

The stop will be closed until further notice.