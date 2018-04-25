Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 50 ° | Lo: 35 °

CityGo Stop Closed During Construction

KSAL StaffApril 25, 2018

Downtown construction is prompting a bus stop to temporarily close.

The CityGo bus stop at Santa Fe & Mulberry, serving the Blue, Red, Yellow and Green Routes, is closed temporarily.

The City of Salina is starting work on the upgrades to Santa Fe.  Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Customers are encouraged to use alternate stops in that area, including the transfer station located at 7th and Walnut, or the stops at Salina Regional Health Center.

The stop will be closed until further notice.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Pizza Hut Museum Opens on WSU Campu...

A museum dedicated to the historical, cultural and entrepreneurial story of Pizza Hut opened Wednesd...

April 25, 2018 Comments

Ness County Sheriff Facing Federal ...

Kansas News

April 25, 2018

CityGo Stop Closed During Construct...

Kansas News

April 25, 2018

Festival Button Sales to Begin

Top News

April 25, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Pizza Hut Museum Opens on...
April 25, 2018Comments
Ness County Sheriff Facin...
April 25, 2018Comments
CityGo Stop Closed During...
April 25, 2018Comments
Camper Damaged In Fire
April 25, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH